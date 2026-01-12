Beyond The Black Break The Silence With New Album And Let There Be Rain Video - Noise11.com

German symphonic metal powerhouse Beyond The Black have entered 2026 with a defining statement, unveiling their sixth studio album Break The Silence alongside a new music video for Let There Be Rain. The release marks another major chapter for a band that has steadily evolved from promising newcomers into one of the most consistent and internationally recognised names in modern melodic metal.

Break The Silence arrives as a fully realised concept album, rooted in melodic metal while drawing in ethno influences and cinematic textures. At its core, the record explores communication in all its forms, spoken, unspoken, fractured and restored.

Themes of inner strength, resilience and reconnection run through the album, reflecting a world shaped by distance and division while offering a sense of emotional clarity and purpose. Rather than presenting a loose collection of songs, the album is structured as a cohesive narrative, encouraging listeners to engage with it as a complete work.

The release is accompanied by the video for Let There Be Rain, a track that captures the emotional centre of the album. The song features guest vocals from Gergana Dimitrova, a soloist from the Grammy Award winning ensemble The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices, adding a distinctive choral depth that amplifies the song’s reflective tone. The collaboration reinforces Beyond The Black’s ongoing interest in blending symphonic metal with broader global influences, expanding their sonic palette without losing their melodic focus.

Vocalist Jennifer Haben has described Let There Be Rain as a moment of acceptance and release, a song about allowing difficult emotions to surface rather than resisting them. Positioned late in the album’s sequence, it serves as a sense of closure, completing the conceptual arc of Break The Silence and inviting listeners to experience the full story from beginning to end.

The album follows a remarkable decade of growth for Beyond The Black. Formed in Mannheim in 2014, the band made an immediate impact with their debut Songs Of Love And Death in 2015, which quickly established them as a new force in symphonic metal and earned industry recognition in Germany. Momentum continued with Lost In Forever in 2016, opening the door to extensive international touring across Europe, Russia and Japan.

After a significant lineup change later that year, Beyond The Black re-emerged with renewed focus. Albums such as Heart Of The Hurricane and Horizons demonstrated a steady upward trajectory, both creatively and commercially, with chart success across multiple European territories. Their live profile grew in parallel, with appearances at major festivals including Wacken Open Air and support slots with globally established acts such as Aerosmith, Korn, Scorpions, Saxon and Within Temptation.

The band reached a new peak with their self-titled album Beyond The Black in 2023, which delivered career best chart results in Germany, the UK, Switzerland and beyond. That success translated into their most ambitious touring period to date, including their first-ever visits to Australia and New Zealand as guests of The Halo Effect, followed by a sold-out European headline run.

In 2025, Beyond The Black expanded their global footprint further with their first Latin American tour, playing headline shows in Argentina, Chile and Mexico and appearing at Brazil’s Bangers Open Air. Festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and Graspop cemented their standing as a staple of the European metal circuit.

Break The Silence builds on this momentum, presenting a band confident in their identity and unafraid to explore deeper emotional territory. With its layered arrangements, guest collaborations and thematic ambition, the album reflects Beyond The Black’s journey from breakout debutants to seasoned international artists, while still pointing firmly toward the future.

Beyond The Black – Break The Silence

01. Rising High

02. Break The Silence

03. The Art Of Being Alone (Feat. Lord Of The Lost)

04. Let There Be Rain (Feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)

05. Ravens

06. The Flood

07. Can You Hear Me (Feat. Asami From Lovebites)

08. (La Vie Est Un) Cinéma

09. Hologram

10. Weltschmerz

