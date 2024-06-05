 Billy Corgan Isn't Interested In A Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits Tour - Noise11.com
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Billy Corgan Isn’t Interested In A Smashing Pumpkins Greatest Hits Tour

by Music-News.com on June 6, 2024

in News

Billy Corgan refuses to succumb to fan pressure by playing the Smashing Pumpkins’ greatest hits at their gigs.

Corgan insists that the group doesn’t need to appease fans with their tracklist because he thinks doing so is “kind of cheese”.

During an interview with Kerrang, he said: “I don’t play any songs I don’t want to play. I don’t care if they’re a classic or not.

“If I don’t want to play it, I just don’t play it. I don’t put that on the audience like, ‘Well, I’ve got to play this one for you.’ I think that’s kind of cheese.”

Corgan added the band wanted to pique concert-goers’ curiosity by playing their lesser-known songs.

He explained: “Here’s the best way I would say it: the best show for me would be, you’re a fan that really is mostly focused on the older music.

“You come and you hear those songs you think, ‘Wow, those sound great, band sounds great. The voice is still there.’ You feel good about your decision to come to the show.

“But then you might hear five, six, seven other songs, and you find yourself going, ‘I don’t know this one,’ so you look up one, and go, ‘Oh, that was a deep cut from 1996. I didn’t know that one. It was some B-side. That’s interesting.’

“And then someone making the same discovery about your new stuff, but thinking it was old. I’m not talking about causing confusion. I’m talking about having the person be curious about that.”

Billy stressed that music stars can’t “live in the past” by only performing their greatest hits and added that doing so would lead to the “death of any artist”.

He said: “It comes from a good thing, which is that people really love your music, you know what I mean? It’s not a bad thing that they want to hear songs that they love. But you can’t live in the past. It’s the death of any artist.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’ Album On The Way

A year on from a momentous weekend of music and joy at Wembley Stadium, blur today announced a new live album titled Live at Wembley Stadium, set for release on 26th July 2024 via Parlophone.

8 hours ago
2 Live Crew
Rapper Mark Ross aka Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew Dies At 58

Mark Ross (aka Brother Marquis) of 2 Live Crew has died at age 58.

2 days ago
Frank Black, Black Francis, Pixies, V Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Pixies New Music ‘You’re So Impatient’ and ‘Que Sera Sera’

Pixies’ new double A-side single was inspired by the feel of movie zombie attacks and a sci-fi “monster epic”.

2 days ago
Radiohead by Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke To Play Solo Dates in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will perform 15 solo dates in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan in October and November.

3 days ago
Usher at the Super Bowl 2024
Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

5 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Cancels 30 Date US Tour After Disastrous Ticket Sales

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her entire 30-date concert tour. JLo stated the decision to call off all 30 dates of her North American concert tour had left her "heartsick".

5 days ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Premiere ‘The Howl’ Video

‘The Howl’ is the new song from the next Crowded House album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

6 days ago