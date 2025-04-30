 Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne Perform ‘77’ for Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com
Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne Perform ‘77’ for Jimmy Kimmel

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2025

in News

Billy Idol was joined by Avril Lavigne for a performance of ‘77’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

‘77’ is from idol’s first album in 11 years ‘Dream Into It’.

Last week Idol and Lavigne made a funny trailer for the album with Billy playing a Record Store worker and Lavigne a cleptomanic.

‘Dream Into It’ is Idol’s first album for Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison and now run by George’s son Dhani. Cat Stevens also now records for Dark Horse.

