Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne Perform ‘77’ for Jimmy Kimmel - Noise11.com

Billy Idol was joined by Avril Lavigne for a performance of ‘77’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

‘77’ is from idol’s first album in 11 years ‘Dream Into It’.

Last week Idol and Lavigne made a funny trailer for the album with Billy playing a Record Store worker and Lavigne a cleptomanic.

‘Dream Into It’ is Idol’s first album for Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison and now run by George’s son Dhani. Cat Stevens also now records for Dark Horse.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

