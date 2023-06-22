 Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album - Noise11.com
Billy Idol 'Billy Idol (1982)

Billy Idol 'Billy Idol (1982)

Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2023

in News

Billy Idol’s debut self-titled album has been remastered and expanded.

1982’s ‘Billy Idol’ featured the hits ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Hot In The City’.

The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut.

The expanded ‘Billy Idol’ is out July 28, 2023.

BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)
TRACKLIST

DISC 1—BILLY IDOL

1. Come On, Come On
2. White Wedding (Part 1)
3. Hot In The City
4. Dead On Arrival
5. Nobody’s Business
6. Love Calling
7. Hole In The Wall
8. Shooting Stars
9. It’s So Cruel
10. Congo Man
11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

1. Baby Talk
2. Untouchables
3. Come On, Come On
4. Hot In the City
5. Dead On Arrival
6. Heavens Inside
7. Ready Steady Go
8. Hole In The Wall
9. Shooting Stars
10. Kiss Me Deadly
11. White Wedding
12. Nobody’s Business
13. Dancing With Myself
14. Mony Mony
15. Triumph

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Billy Idol, photo by Ros OGorman Noise11 Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Billy Idol, photo by Ros OGorman Noise11 Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart Says He Isn’t Quitting Performing and Isn’t Quitting Ad Will Keep Playing The Hits

Rod Stewart has corrected media reports that took comments from a recent interview to mean that he would be retiring his hits after his current tour. Not true Rod says.

7 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Announces World Tour To Mark 40th Anniversary

Morrissey has announced the '40 Years Of Morrissey' global tour.

11 hours ago
Graham Parker photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Graham Parker Gets Novel With ‘Them Bugs’

Graham Parker has released his first novelty song. ‘Them Bugs’ is very odd new music from Graham and his first new music in five years.

1 day ago
Aerosmith Greatest Hits
Aerosmith To Release Carrier Spanning Greatest Hits

Aerosmith have a career spanning Greater Hits on the way ahead of their Peace Out final tour with The Black Crowes.

1 day ago
Billy Ocean by Bron Robinson
Billy Ocean Reunites Fans With Their 80s Memories In Melbourne #REVIEW

There was a time on radio in Australia in the mid to late 80s where you were never more than 60 minutes away from a Billy Ocean song.

1 day ago
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Angry Anderson Anoints Next Rose Tattoo Tour ‘Southern Sons’

Rose Tattoo will head out again around Australia with the newly anointed ‘Southern Sons’ tour.

1 day ago
John Brewster of The Angels with the guitar made by his son Sam
The Angels Are Heading To Their 50th Anniversary in 2024

The Angels have the big Five-Ohhh coming up in 2024 but the exact date is a bit rubbery.

2 days ago