Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album - Noise11.com

Billy Idol’s debut self-titled album has been remastered and expanded.
1982’s ‘Billy Idol’ featured the hits ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Hot In The City’.
The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut.
The expanded ‘Billy Idol’ is out July 28, 2023.
BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)
TRACKLIST
DISC 1—BILLY IDOL
1. Come On, Come On
2. White Wedding (Part 1)
3. Hot In The City
4. Dead On Arrival
5. Nobody’s Business
6. Love Calling
7. Hole In The Wall
8. Shooting Stars
9. It’s So Cruel
10. Congo Man
11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]
DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)
1. Baby Talk
2. Untouchables
3. Come On, Come On
4. Hot In the City
5. Dead On Arrival
6. Heavens Inside
7. Ready Steady Go
8. Hole In The Wall
9. Shooting Stars
10. Kiss Me Deadly
11. White Wedding
12. Nobody’s Business
13. Dancing With Myself
14. Mony Mony
15. Triumph
BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023
August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan
*w/ Foo Fighters
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE