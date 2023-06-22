Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album - Noise11.com

Billy Idol’s debut self-titled album has been remastered and expanded.

1982’s ‘Billy Idol’ featured the hits ‘White Wedding’ and ‘Hot In The City’.

The reissue includes the original 10-track album, the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut.

The expanded ‘Billy Idol’ is out July 28, 2023.

BILLY IDOL (EXPANDED EDITION)

TRACKLIST

DISC 1—BILLY IDOL

1. Come On, Come On

2. White Wedding (Part 1)

3. Hot In The City

4. Dead On Arrival

5. Nobody’s Business

6. Love Calling

7. Hole In The Wall

8. Shooting Stars

9. It’s So Cruel

10. Congo Man

11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

DISC 2—LIVE FROM THE ROXY, 1982 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

1. Baby Talk

2. Untouchables

3. Come On, Come On

4. Hot In the City

5. Dead On Arrival

6. Heavens Inside

7. Ready Steady Go

8. Hole In The Wall

9. Shooting Stars

10. Kiss Me Deadly

11. White Wedding

12. Nobody’s Business

13. Dancing With Myself

14. Mony Mony

15. Triumph

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2023

August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre

August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion

August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center

September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall

September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ

September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis

October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Foo Fighters

