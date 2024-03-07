Billy Idol Expands ‘Rebel Yell’ For 40th Anniversary Edition - Noise11.com

Billy Idol’s 1983 classic album ‘Rebel Yell’ will be expanded to mark its 40th anniversary.

‘Rebel Yell’ was the second solo album for Billy after leaving Generation X. The album was released in 10 November, 1983.

Billy Idol borrowed the album title from a night drinking Rebel Yell bourbon at a party with the Rolling Stones. He thought it would be a great name for an album.

‘Rebel Yell’ reached no 16 in Australia, no 6 in the USA and no 36 in the UK.

The title track was a hit in Australia and New Zealand (no 7, no 3) but tell outside the USA and UK charts (no 46, no 62).

In Australia it generated three Top 40 singles with ‘Revel Yell’, ‘Eyes Without A Face’ and ‘Flesh for Fantasy’. ‘Eyes Without A Face’ was also a top 40 hit in the UK and USA.

‘Rebel Yell’ is out April 26, 2024.

REBEL YELL (EXPANDED EDITION) TRACKLIST

2xLP

DISC 1—SIDE A

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

DISC 1—SIDE B

1. Flesh For Fantasy

2. Catch My Fall

3. Crank Call

4. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

5. The Dead Next Door

DISC 2—SIDE A

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

DISC 2—SIDE B

1. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

2. Crank Call (Demo)

3. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

4. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside remix)

2xCD/DIGITAL ALBUM

DISC 1

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

5. Flesh For Fantasy

6. Catch My Fall

7. Crank Call

8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

9. The Dead Next Door

DISC 2

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

6. Crank Call (Demo)

7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)

8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)

9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)

10. Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)

11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)

12. Motorbikin’ (Session Take)

13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside remix)

BILLY IDOL LIVE 2024

May 3—West Palm Beach, FL—Sunfest

May 5—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival

May 10—Flagstaff, AZ—Pepsi Amphitheater

May 14—Catoosa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 16—Lincoln, NE—Pinewood Bowl

May 19—Gary, IN—Hard Rock Northern Indiana

July 27—Portland, OR—Project Pabst

