Billy Idol Releases New 'John Wayne' Video Featuring Alison Mosshart - Noise11 Music News

Billy Idol has unveiled the official video for ‘John Wayne’, the Alison Mosshart collaboration from his latest album Dream Into It, with the clip drawing inspiration from classic western cinema and pop art influences.

by Paul Cashmere

Billy Idol has released the official video for ‘John Wayne’, the latest single from his 2025 album Dream Into It, bringing a visual interpretation to one of the record’s most distinctive collaborations. The track features Alison Mosshart of The Kills and arrives as Idol continues an extensive international touring schedule and celebrates the success of his first studio album in more than a decade.

The release of the video places renewed attention on Dream Into It, an album that has become a significant chapter in Idol’s career. Issued in April 2025 through Dark Horse Records and BMG, the record marked Idol’s first full-length studio album since Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2014. The project also arrived alongside growing recognition of Idol’s legacy, including his first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the release of the documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

In a statement accompanying the video, Idol revealed that the visual concept grew from a shared appreciation of classic western films.

“It was great to work with Steven Sebring once again on a music video,” Idol said. “This one was inspired by our mutual love of westerns and spaghetti westerns while also playing homage the great masters like Leone and Warhol.”

The singer also highlighted Mosshart’s contribution to both the recording and the film.

“And having Alison on the track made it 3x better. We did it first at the Hoover Dam and I thought wouldn’t it be great to have this version on the Dream Into It record. Much love to Alison for bringing an incredible spirit to this song and video.”

‘John Wayne’ occupies a unique place within the Dream Into It narrative. While many of the album’s songs were newly written to tell an autobiographical story, ‘John Wayne’ has a longer history. The song first appeared in 2008 on the compilation The Very Best Of Billy Idol: Idolize Yourself before being revisited and re-recorded for Dream Into It. For the new version, Idol transformed the track into a duet with Mosshart, adding country influences that sit comfortably alongside the album’s broader mix of rock, punk, pop and new wave elements.

The song takes its title from the iconic American actor and reflects Idol’s fascination with the larger-than-life characters Wayne portrayed on screen. Speaking previously about the track, Idol noted that he was drawn to characters who overcame personal limitations and challenges, themes that resonate throughout Dream Into It.

That autobiographical thread runs across the entire album. Dream Into It was conceived as a concept record tracing key moments from Idol’s life, from his emergence in London’s punk scene during the late 1970s through periods of excess, personal setbacks, family relationships and eventual renewal. Longtime collaborator Steve Stevens returned for the project, alongside bassist Chris Chaney, drummer Josh Freese and producer Tommy English.

Mosshart is one of three high-profile guest performers featured on the album, alongside Joan Jett and Avril Lavigne. Their appearances connect different generations of rock artists while reinforcing the album’s examination of Idol’s musical influences and career trajectory.

Commercially, Dream Into It has performed strongly in Europe, reaching No. 2 in Germany and No. 3 in Switzerland. The album has also attracted generally favourable reviews, with critics noting its autobiographical approach and willingness to revisit defining moments from Idol’s life and career.

The video arrives as Idol prepares for the next North American leg of his It’s A Nice Day To… Tour Again! world tour. The run begins in Scranton, Pennsylvania in August before moving through arenas and amphitheatres across the United States. Idol will also undertake a five-show Hot In The City residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas between late August and early September.

Meanwhile, fans can also stream Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the feature-length documentary directed by Jonas Åkerlund. The film examines Idol’s journey from punk pioneer and MTV-era superstar to one of rock’s most enduring performers, drawing on archival footage and interviews with family members, collaborators and fellow musicians.

Nearly five decades after first emerging with Generation X, Idol remains one of rock music’s most recognisable figures. The release of the ‘John Wayne’ video reinforces the themes of reflection and reinvention that have defined Dream Into It, while highlighting a collaboration that has become one of the album’s standout moments.

Billy Idol dates:

July 10, Prior Lake, Lakefront Music Festival

July 12, Highland Park, Ravinia

August 7, Scranton, The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

August 8, Uncasville, Mohegan Sun Arena

August 11, Bangor, Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 14, Darien Center, Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15, Syracuse, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater At Lakeview

August 18, Gilford, BankNH Pavilion

August 20, Burgettstown, The Pavilion At Star Lake

August 22, Virginia Beach, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach

August 23, Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

August 28, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau

August 29, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau

September 2, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau

September 4, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau

September 5, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau

September 10, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 11, Grand Rapids, Acrisure Amphitheater

September 13, Cuyahoga Falls, Blossom Music Center

September 16, Kansas City, Morton Amphitheater

September 18, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

September 19, Rogers, Walmart AMP

September 22, Tulsa, BOK Center

September 27, Albuquerque, First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

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