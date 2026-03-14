Billy Joel Celebrated At Carnegie Hall As Star-Studded Tribute Raises Record Funds For Music Education - Noise11.com

A sold-out Carnegie Hall gathered to honour Billy Joel’s enduring songbook as more than 20 artists reinterpreted his music during Michael Dorf’s annual Music Of tribute, with Billy Joel himself surprising the audience by attending the historic evening.

by Paul Cashmere

A sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall in New York witnessed a rare and emotional celebration of the music of Billy Joel on 12 March 2026 when more than twenty artists gathered to perform songs from Joel’s remarkable catalogue as part of Michael Dorf Presents: The 21st Annual Music Of tribute concert.

The night took on added significance when Billy Joel himself quietly appeared in the audience to witness the celebration of the songs that have defined his career for more than five decades. Among those seated in the historic venue was global pop star P!NK, joining fans and fellow musicians for the tribute to one of America’s most influential songwriters.

The Music Of series, produced annually by Michael Dorf, has become one of New York’s most anticipated musical events, pairing celebrated performers with the catalogue of a legendary artist while raising funds for music education programs. For the Billy Joel edition, an extraordinary lineup of artists gathered to reinterpret many of Joel’s best-known compositions.

Backing the performers throughout the night was Joel’s own touring band, serving as the concert’s house ensemble. The group was led by Joel’s longtime musical director and keyboardist David Rosenthal and included Mark Rivera, Crystal Taliefero, Tommy Byrnes, Andy Cichon, Chuck Burgi and Carl Fischer, musicians who have spent years bringing Joel’s songs to life on stages around the world.

The evening opened with Michael Dorf welcoming the audience before British singer Yola launched the concert with a performance of Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song), immediately setting the tone for a night dedicated to Joel’s storytelling and melodic craftsmanship.

Over the course of the concert, artists from across the musical spectrum offered their own interpretations of Joel’s work. Rob Thomas delivered a reflective version of Vienna, while Pat Monahan of Train performed She’s Always A Woman. Mary Chapin Carpenter followed with a deeply felt performance of And So It Goes, highlighting the emotional depth that has long characterised Joel’s songwriting.

Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson contributed two songs during the evening, performing I Go To Extremes and Miami 2017 (Lights Go Out On Broadway). Jon McLaughlin performed Everybody Loves You Now, one of the earliest songs from Joel’s career, first appearing on the 1971 album Cold Spring Harbor.

The concert also included a particularly personal moment when Alexa Ray Joel, Billy Joel’s daughter, took the stage to perform This Night, a song from Joel’s 1983 album An Innocent Man that famously incorporates elements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata Pathétique.

Among the many highlights of the night was Rufus Wainwright’s interpretation of Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel), the lullaby Joel originally wrote for Alexa Ray Joel in 1993. Ledisi offered a soulful take on Joel’s recent single Turn The Lights Back On, the song that marked Joel’s return to releasing new music after a long recording hiatus.

Another memorable moment came when Marc Roberge of O.A.R. joined legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman for a special collaboration on The Downeaster Alexa, Joel’s 1989 song chronicling the struggles of Long Island fishing communities.

Bettye LaVette delivered a powerful performance of He’s Got A Way before David Rosenthal stepped forward for a solo piano sonata interpretation of The Longest Time, offering a classical twist on the doo-wop inspired hit from Joel’s An Innocent Man era.

Continuing a tradition of spotlighting a beneficiary organisation during the event, Wyclef Jean performed My Life alongside students from the music education nonprofit Music Will, demonstrating the program’s impact on young musicians.

The night continued with Neal Francis performing Stiletto, Sammy Rae performing River Of Dreams and Get It Right The First Time, and Natalie Merchant delivering a stirring version of Allentown.

Further performances included Curtis Harding tackling Uptown Girl, Gavin DeGraw performing Big Shot and Lawrence delivering Only The Good Die Young. The Billy Joel Band also joined Dan Orlando for a performance of Scenes From An Italian Restaurant, one of Joel’s most celebrated compositions from his 1977 album The Stranger.

As the concert reached its finale, Andrew McMahon of Jack’s Mannequin led the entire audience in a sing-along of Piano Man, Joel’s signature song that has become a global anthem since its release in 1973. The evening concluded with the full ensemble returning to the stage for an encore performance of You May Be Right.

The Carnegie Hall tribute followed a sold-out rehearsal performance the previous night at City Winery New York, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the artists preparing for the concert in a more intimate setting.

Across the two events, more than 3,500 people attended, raising over $225,000 for music education initiatives, the largest fundraising result in the history of the Music Of series.

Since launching in 2004, the concert series has honoured some of the most important artists in modern music including Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, R.E.M., David Byrne and Patti Smith.

Over two decades, the concerts have directed all net proceeds to nonprofit organisations supporting music education, generating more than $2.4 million to date for programs that encourage young people to learn instruments, develop creative skills and pursue careers in music.

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