 Billy Joel Sets A Date For His Final Madison Square Garden Residency - Noise11.com

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel Sets A Date For His Final Madison Square Garden Residency

by Music-News.com on November 4, 2023

in News

Billy Joel has announced his final Madison Square Garden residency show.

Billy Joel is set to wrap the record-breaking stint, which first began back in January 2014, on July 25, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10am.

It will mark his 104th show as part of the concert series and his 150th performance at the stadium, where he first played in 1978.

Joel has performed at the iconic New York venue almost monthly since the start of the residency.

Billy recently told reporters he was “kind of flabbergasted” that his residency has “lasted as long” as it has.

He added: “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows… all right already!”

The only major disruption came during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was forced to take an 18-month break from the stage.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the press conference in June: “There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel – and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG.”

Madison Square Garden hailed Billy’s “extraordinary talent” and insisted he will “always” have a home at the venue.

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Entertainment James Dolan said in a statement: “Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall.

“150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

Joel previously expressed his amazement that people continue to come and see him perform, despite the fact he hasn’t released an album of original material for more than 30 years.

He told Rolling Stone magazine in 2019: “I’ve gone onstage and said, ‘I don’t have anything new for you, so we’re just going to play the old shit’. And the audience goes, ‘Yeah!’

“I’ll be sitting in the stadium looking out at 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 people, thinking, ‘What the hell are they all doing here? Why now?’ I guess, in a way, I’m an anachronism. There aren’t that many of me left. There’s a rarity to it, which gives it value.”

from music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Plays His Last Show of his Australian Tour

A wise old man once said, “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”. Sir Paul McCartney has completed his Australian tour with the final show in Queensland on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

12 hours ago
Chaka Khan’s Latest Release Is A Fragrance

10 times Grammy Awards winner Chaka Khan is the latest celeb to launch a fragrance.

1 day ago
Queen, Noise11, Photo
Freddie Mercury Liked Somebody To Love more than Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody has once again been named the greatest song of all time by over 6,500 Greatest Hits Radio listeners – the biggest number of votes in the annual countdown ever.

1 day ago
Cher Christmas
Cher To Perform At Macy’s Day Parade

Cher has been added to the list of stars set to perform at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

3 days ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Accused A Second Time For Sexual Assault

A second woman has accused Steven Tyler of sexual assault.

3 days ago
Glenn Tilbrook, noise11, melbourne
Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Is The First 2023 Season Live From Daryl’s House Guest

Daryl Hall’s first guest for the new season of Live From Daryl’s House is Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

3 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tedeschi Trucks Replace Steely Dan On Eagles Tour

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, The Tedeschi Trucks Band, have replaced Steely Dan on the Eagles US tour because Donald Fagen has fallen ill.

3 days ago