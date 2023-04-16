Billy Joel Show Bumped Because of Ice Hockey Match - Noise11.com

Billy Joel has had to postpone his Madison Square Garden concert on April 22 because of some Ice Hockey match.

Joel has rescheduled his show for 5 May but that comes with the disclaimer that another ice hockey playoff could cause another change.

“Due to the New York Rangers Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel’s concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

All tickets purchased for the April 22 concert will be honored on Tuesday, April 25 and will not need to be exchanged. For more information, please visit www.msg.com.

Joel’s Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on May 5, 2023.

“Please note, the May 5 performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game”.

Billy Joel’s last show at Madison Square Garden was on 26 March 2023. He is signed to perform a concert of month for the rest of his life. At his most recent Madison Square Garden show he was joined on stage by Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top for the ZZ Top classics ‘Tush’ and ‘La Grange’.

Billy also performed in Melbourne, Australia in December.

Billy Joel setlist for Melbourne, Australia, 10 December 2022

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Waltzing Matilda (Trad. Banjo Paterson cover)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

She’s Always A Woman (from The Stranger, 1977)

Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

