 Bjork Honors Her Late Mother On New Album - Noise11.com
Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork Honors Her Late Mother On New Album

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2022

in News

Bjork reflects on the death of her mum in songs on her new album.

Bjork has released her first new offering in five years and she’s now revealed several of the tracks on ‘Fossora’ explore her grief over the loss of her mother Hildur in 2018 as well as her reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was writing her new tracks during lockdown.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Bjork explained: “I think this is the longest it’s ever taken me to do an album. It’s almost five years and I really, really loved that because usually I’m in such a hurry. I think maybe the pandemic, like with a lot of people, allowed myself to spend more time on this. But also, life is life … and it just keeps going. My mother also passed away during this time which is something we all have to face at one point I guess, is to say goodbye to your parents. So yeah, there are two songs sort of about that.”

Bjork recored the album during a time of change as she sold her home in New York and moved back to her native Iceland and she said being at home for long periods of time helped her creativity.

She went on: “I had already started a little bit to write when the pandemic hit, and I guess I got blessed because it sort of hit exactly at the sort of time when it would have been really good to go to a desert island and not have any interruptions.

“So, I did get lucky with the timing. I got really blessed in that sense. What happened is I just got every more into whatever I was into and didn’t get distracted by having to travel or tour or anything.

“So, I actually loved it, and I don’t think … I was home for two years year without travelling once and I absolutely loved it. It was amazing.”

She added of her move: ” During the pandemic I sold my flat in Brooklyn and so all my stuff was in containers crossing the Atlantic. It was the first time in 20 years that all my belongings were in one house and then the pandemic hit, and it sort of exaggerated that feeling of ‘Yes! I’m home at last. I love it.’ I was just pretending I was a proper villager.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

41 mins ago
Sting Nothing Like The Sun
Sting’s Nothing Like The Sun Undergoes A Digital Expansion

Sting’s 1987 album ‘Nothing Like The Sun’ has expanded from its original 12 songs to 26 in a new 35th anniversary digital only edition.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen Covers The Commodores ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has premiered another song from his upcoming soul covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’. This time it’s The Commodores ‘Nightshift’.

4 days ago
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

4 days ago
AC/DC kids book
AC/DC Approve Children’s Book

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Are The Rolling Stones Working With Ryan Tedder?

A Ryan Tedder tweet that was very quickly deleted has set Rolling Stones rumours on fire.

6 days ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023

The Stranglers will be back in Australia for 2023 for a very special tour that not only features new music but also the last music for keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

7 days ago