Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Ready First Tour In Five Years - Noise11.com

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Ready First Tour In Five Years

by Music-News.com on March 26, 2025

in News

Bay Area / LA rock band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club has announced a North America Tour, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2005 seminal album,Howl kicking off September 25, 2025.

The 25-date tour – the band’s first headline tour in five years – begins in Santa Ana, CA, crossing the country and returning to the west coast with a special hometown show in San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield October 25.

In celebration of the band’s 2005 critically acclaimed album Howl, BRMC will perform songs from the iconic album, along with many other fan favorites from their illustrious catalog.

Also coming this fall, BRMC will be releasing a special deluxe vinyl edition of Howl, with four LPs and previously unreleased tracks from the 2005 recording sessions.

NME said of Howl, “From the deep-fried southern gothic feel of opener ‘Shuffle’ to the parting bars of head-rushing album closer ‘The Line’, Howl is at its dark heart an homage to American folk music.”

BRMC founder, Robert Levon Been says, “What the fuck does NME know about American folk music?”

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB HOWL 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

With Special Guests:
MIEN (*)
Humanist (#)
TBA (^)

Sept 20 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *
Sept 21 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
Sept 23 Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
Sept 24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *
Sept 25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
Sept 27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^
Sept 28 Denver, CO @ Summit Denver ^
Sept 30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^
Oct 1 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^
Oct 3 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
Oct 5 Toronto, ON @ History ^
Oct 7 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^
Oct 8 Boston, MA @ House of Blues #
Oct 10 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
Oct 11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
Oct 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
Oct 14 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
Oct 15 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #
Oct 17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
Oct 18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #
Oct 19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #
Oct 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #
Oct 22 San Diego, CA @ Observatory #
Oct 23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
Oct 25 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

music-news.com

