Black Sabbath To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Live Evil’ - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath will release a 40th anniversary edition of ‘Live Evil’ as part of their reissue series.

‘Live Evil’ 2023 will include a newly remastered version by Andy Pearce along with a new mix created from the original analog multi-tracks by longtime band associate Wyn Davis. The physical versions also come with illustrated hardback books that include new liner notes and replicas of the concert book and poster from the Mob Rules tour.

‘Live Evil’ was released in 1983 and was the first live album for Black Sabbath. It presented the new era of Sabbath after Ozzy Osbourne and with new singer Ronnie James Dio.

Dio had recorded ‘Heaven and Hell’ (1980) and ‘Mob Rules’ with Black Sabbath which the band took on the Mob Rules tour in 1981 and 1982. The tour began on 15 November 1981 in Quebec City and ended on 31 August 1982 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The ‘Live Evil’ album was recorded in Seattle, San Antonio and Dallas.

‘Live Evil’ will be released on 2 June 2023.

LIVE EVIL (40th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

CD Track Listing

1. “E5150”

2. “Neon Knights”

3. “N.I.B.”

4. “Children of the Sea”

5. “Voodoo”

6. “Black Sabbath”

7. “War Pigs”

8. “Iron Man”

1. “The Mob Rules”

2. “Heaven and Hell”

3. “The Sign of the Southern Cross”

4. “Heaven and Hell” (Reprise)

5. “Paranoid”

6. “Children of the Grave”

7. “Fluff”

40th Anniversary Remaster (CDs 1-2)

40th Anniversary New Mix (CDs 3-4)

LIVE EVIL (40th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “E5150”

2. “Neon Knights”

3. “N.I.B.”

4. “Children of the Sea”

5. “Voodoo”

Side Two

1. “Black Sabbath”

2. “War Pigs”

3. “Iron Man”

Side Three

1. “The Mob Rules”

2. “Heaven and Hell”

Side Four

1. “The Sign of the Southern Cross”

2. “Heaven and Hell” (Reprise)

3. “Paranoid”

4. “Children of the Grave”

5. “Fluff”

40th Anniversary Remaster (LPs 1-2)

40th Anniversary New Mix (LPs 3-4)

