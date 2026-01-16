Black Stone Cherry Unite With Tyler Connolly For ‘Don't You (Forget About Me)' Cover Ahead Of Celebrate EP - Noise11.com

Black Stone Cherry have joined forces with Theory Of A Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly for a new recording of ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, placing a distinctly modern hard rock lens over the Simple Minds classic. The track arrives as the latest preview from the band’s forthcoming EP Celebrate, due for release on 6 March via Mascot Records.

For Black Stone Cherry, revisiting one of the most recognisable songs of the 1980s is both a personal and musical statement. The original track, forever linked to John Hughes’ 1985 film The Breakfast Club, occupies a unique place in pop culture history, bridging new wave, soundtrack nostalgia and radio longevity. Rather than treating it as a novelty, the Kentucky band approach the song with intent, reshaping its familiar melody through thick guitars, a weighty rhythm section and shared vocals that reinforce its emotional pull.

The addition of Tyler Connolly brings an extra layer of familiarity to the collaboration. Connolly and Black Stone Cherry have crossed paths repeatedly over the years on international tours and festival stages, forging a mutual respect rooted in shared audiences and a common hard rock lineage. His voice complements Chris Robertson’s delivery, giving the chorus a communal feel that suits the song’s enduring message about connection and memory.

Celebrate, produced by the band themselves, reflects Black Stone Cherry’s current creative headspace. Across its seven tracks, the EP balances uplift and introspection, leaning into lived experience rather than studio polish alone. The title track ‘Celebrate’ sets the tone, offering a reminder to acknowledge survival and small victories, a theme that resonates strongly in a post touring shutdown era. ‘Neon Eyes’ captures the rhythm of life on the road, while ‘I’m Fine’ draws on grunge textures that nod subtly to the band’s formative influences without losing their Southern rock core. Elsewhere, ‘Deep’ explores personal heartache, and ‘What You’re Made Of’ underscores the resilience that has defined the group’s two decade career.

Black Stone Cherry’s history adds weight to the release. Formed in Edmonton, Kentucky in 2001, the band built its reputation the hard way, playing local shows before stepping onto the international stage. Their self titled debut in 2006 marked the beginning of a steady rise, followed by albums including Folklore And Superstition, Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea and Magic Mountain, each expanding their audience across the US and Europe. A long standing relationship with the UK proved especially important, with repeated headline tours and high profile festival appearances cementing their status as a reliable live draw.

The move to Mascot Label Group in the mid 2010s signalled another chapter, producing albums such as Kentucky and Family Tree, alongside the Black To Blues EP series that showcased their affection for classic songs. Their most recent studio album Screamin’ At The Sky, released in 2023, reaffirmed the band’s relevance and introduced bassist Steve Jewell Jr. as a permanent member following Jon Lawhon’s departure.

The videos accompanying Celebrate and ‘Neon Eyes’ reinforce the EP’s themes, pairing performance with candid moments from the road, including footage surrounding the band’s headline appearance at the 2025 Maid Of Stone Festival in the UK. Together, they offer a snapshot of a group comfortable with its identity while still finding new ways to engage its audience.

With the Celebrate EP set to land in March, Black Stone Cherry are also preparing for an extensive European tour later in the year, covering mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland. The dates underline the band’s ongoing commitment to touring and the enduring relationship they maintain with fans overseas.

Celebrate EP Track Listing

Celebrate

Neon Eyes

Caught Up In The Up Down

I’m Fine

Deep

What You’re Made Of

Don’t You (Forget About Me) Ft. Tyler Connolly Of Theory Of A Deadman

European Tour Dates And Ticketing Details

Thu 10 September, Stuttgart, Longhorn

Sat 12 September, Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt

Sun 13 September, Warsaw, Progresja

Tue 15 September, Prague, MeetFactory

Wed 16 September, Budapest, Dürer Kert

Thu 17 September, Vienna, Simm City

Sat 19 September, Munich, Backstage Werk

Sun 20 September, Bern, Mühle Hunziken

Tue 22 September, Frankfurt, Batschkapp

Wed 23 September, Paris, Alhambra

Fri 25 September, Leuven, Het Depot

Sat 26 September, Bochum, Matrix

Sun 27 September, Breda, Mezz

Tue 29 September, Hamburg, Markthalle

Wed 30 September, Cologne, Essigfabrik

Fri 2 October, Groningen, Oosterpoort

Tue 20 October, Nottingham, Rock City

Wed 21 October, Margate, Dreamland

Fri 23 October, Norwich, UEA

Sat 24 October, Manchester, Academy

Mon 26 October, Dublin, Academy

Tue 27 October, Cork, Cypress Avenue

Thu 29 October, Belfast, Limelight 1

Fri 30 October, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

Sun 1 November, Aberdeen, Music Hall

Tue 3 November, Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Thu 5 November, Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Sat 7 November, Cardiff, Great Hall

Sun 8 November, Torquay, Arena

Tue 10 November, Frome, Cheese And Grain

Thu 12 November, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 13 November, London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

