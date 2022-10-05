 Blake Shelton Sells Music Catalogue - Noise11.com
Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Sells Music Catalogue

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Blake Shelton has sold the rights to his master recordings to Influence Media Partners.

Officials at the music and entertainment company announced on Tuesday that they had acquired the Ol’ Red singer’s catalogue of master recordings, which compromises all of his commercial releases from 2001 to 2019.

In a statement, Influence Media officials called the venture a “groundbreaking deal” made “to amplify his works and entitling Blake to participate in a share of the profit generated”.

Though Influence Media Partners now has the rights to Blake’s masters, Warner Music Group will continue to oversee the distribution of his songs.

Blake also made a statement about the deal, referencing Influence Media founder Lylette Pizarro and founding advisor Rene McLean.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then,” the country singer said. “While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t. I’m excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalogue and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans.”

A master recording is the original recording of a song, from which all copies are reproduced.

