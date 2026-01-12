Blitz Golf Yarrawonga To Feature Celebrity Golfers And After Dark Concert Headlined By Diesel - Noise11.com

Silverwoods Resort Yarrawonga is set to host an electrifying weekend of golf and live music on Sunday 25 January 2026, as Blitz Golf makes its long-awaited debut in Victoria. The world’s only professional short-format golf league will bring its rapid-fire, fan-focused competition to the Black Bull Golf Course, paired with a lakeside festival atmosphere and an evening concert headlined by Australian music icon DIESEL.

Blitz Golf has already captured Australian audiences with its innovative approach to the sport. By combining fast-paced gameplay, celebrity appearances and festival-style entertainment, it has transformed traditional golf into a high-energy experience for fans. Yarrawonga will see the league’s signature format for the first time, offering an afternoon of on-course action designed to thrill both golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Murray River, the Black Bull Golf Course delivers championship fairways alongside a resort-style setting. Beyond the competitive rounds, attendees can enjoy DJs, food trucks, bars and interactive activations, creating an immersive festival environment.

As the sun sets, the excitement will shift to the After Dark Concert, presented by Lotus Living, with performances from DIESEL, Taxiride feat. Jason Singh, Natasha Pinto, Jade Gibson and DJ Grand Master Baitz. The concert promises a vibrant conclusion to a day of sport and entertainment, combining live music and summer lakeside energy.

The Blitz Golf Yarrawonga roster features an impressive lineup of professional athletes and personalities, including AFL, AFLW, NRL and cricket stars, as well as leading golfers and sporting legends. Confirmed celebrity golfers include Glenn Maxwell, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Matt Stubbs, Zach Murray, Max McCardle, Chris Taylor, Peter Wilson, Brody Harbinson, Stacey Peters, Grace Hallinan, Kono Matsumoto, Jess Hosking, Matt Tiplady, James Grierson, James Gibellini, Jack Wilson, Ollie Hollands, Zac Kelly, James Gordon, Brad Cumming, Brad Burns, and Jackson Brazier, alongside a PGA event professional.

Blitz Golf Yarrawonga delivers a first-of-its-kind experience for Victoria, blending sport, entertainment and music in a single-day event designed to engage fans of all ages. With tickets starting at $20, it offers an accessible entry point into one of Australia’s fastest-growing sports festivals.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 25 January 2026

Location: Blitz Golf – Black Bull Golf Course at Silverwoods Resort, Yarrawonga VIC

Blitz Golf: 3:00pm – 6:30pm

After Dark Concert: 6:30pm – 10:30pm

Artist Line-Up: DIESEL, Taxiride feat Jason Singh, Natasha Pinto, Jade Gibson, DJ Grand Master Baitz

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)