Blues On Broadbeach Celebrates 25 Years With Teskey Brothers And Charlie Musselwhite - Noise11.com

Blues On Broadbeach will mark its 25th anniversary in 2026 with four days of live music on the Gold Coast from 14 May to 17 May, as the festival celebrates a quarter of a century of rhythm, soul, community spirit and international recognition. The event’s landmark year follows its recent Gold win in the Major Festivals and Events category at the Queensland Tourism Awards, a result that highlights the importance of the festival in the cultural life of the state.

The 2026 program brings together some of the biggest names in blues and soul, with The Teskey Brothers set to headline alongside American blues icon Charlie Musselwhite who will make his long awaited festival debut.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Charlie Musselwhite:

The Teskey Brothers will finally perform at Blues On Broadbeach, with the Victorian duo booked for an exclusive one off appearance at the Sunday Ticket event. Their modern take on soul has seen them win ARIA Awards and earn global acclaim since the release of their breakthrough album Half Mile Harvest in 2017, and their presence at the festival marks a major moment for longtime fans.

American vocalist Judith Hill will also join the lineup, bringing a career that spans collaborations with Prince, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. Australian blues favourite Ash Grunwald, known for his charged live shows and extensive touring history, will add his distinct sound to the festival’s four-day celebration.

The first announcement also confirms Charlie Musselwhite, who has shaped contemporary blues across six decades with his harmonica driven sound. Musselwhite, a Grammy winner with a catalogue stretching back to the 1960s, will perform at Blues On Broadbeach for the first time in his career. He appears alongside fellow American Ruthie Foster, whose 2024 Grammy win for Mileage cemented her position as one of the most respected contemporary blues artists. Louisiana’s Robert Finley adds further depth with his gritty voice and soulful delivery.

Australian artists will play a major role in the anniversary edition. The Lachy Doley Trio will return with their high energy organ driven shows, bringing an explosive live presence that has seen them become festival regulars. Guitar great Kevin Borich Express adds further local history, with Borich’s career spanning Spectrum, The La De Das and a long run of acclaimed solo albums.

Karen Lee Andrews, known for her rich vocal performances that blend soul and blues, is set to be one of the standout performers of the homegrown lineup. New York outfit Daddy Long Legs will return for their second Australian visit, while Melbourne’s WILSN brings a neo-soul flavour to the weekend. Blue Shaddy, George & Noriko, Karl S. Williams, Angela Fabian and BB Factory are also included in the first reveal.

Gold Coast favourites Mason Rack Band will return for the 25th anniversary after performing at many of the festival’s earliest editions, a link that reinforces the festival’s strong local connections.

Other artists announced include Horns Of Leroy featuring Thndo, Stefan Hauk, Wazee Wa Kijiji, Sweet Felicia & The Honeytones, The Mojo Corner, Oz Latin Brothers and many more.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate praised the festival’s 25 year legacy, noting that the event has brought families, locals and travellers together for free live music with the Pacific Ocean as its backdrop. Experience Gold Coast Festival Director Mark Duckworth said the 2026 event will feature more than 25 artists in its first announcement alone, a sign that the festival continues to grow as one of Australia’s strongest live music gatherings.

Mason Rack, who has appeared at 17 editions of the festival, reflected on its growth and described the Gold Coast crowds as some of his best audiences anywhere in the world.

The Twelve Bar Society will return in 2026 with special access for members including In Conversation sessions with Charlie Musselwhite and Ruthie Foster. Members will also gain entry to the Secret Show on Thursday, exclusive VIP bar access and dedicated viewing gardens close to the stage, placing them in the centre of the festival atmosphere.

Founded in 2002 as a small two-stage gathering drawing 5000 attendees, Blues On Broadbeach has grown into one of Australia’s largest music festivals. More than 600 artists have performed across its 25 year history, and the 2026 edition will expand again with new venues across the Broadbeach precinct. Produced by Experience Gold Coast and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, the festival remains a major highlight of the national live music calendar.

• The Teskey Brothers

• Judith Hill

• Ash Grunwald

• Charlie Musselwhite

• Ruthie Foster

• Robert Finley

• The Lachy Doley Trio

• Kevin Borich Express

• Daddy Long Legs

• Wilsn

• Blue Shaddy

• Karen Lee Andrews

• Mason Rack Band

• Horns Of Leroy Ft. Thndo

• Stefan Hauk

• George & Noriko

• Karl S. Williams

• Angela Fabian

• BB Factory

• Wazee Wa Kijiji

• Sweet Felicia & The Honeytones

• The Mojo Corner

• Oz Latin Brothers

And more to be announced.

Presale tickets for the Sunday Ticket will be available from 10am AEST on Tuesday 25 November, with general admission tickets available from 10am AEST on Wednesday 26 November. Twelve Bar Society tickets will also go on sale from 10am AEST on Wednesday 26 November.

