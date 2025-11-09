Split Enz To Lead Byron Bay Bluesfest 2026 Return With First Australian Show In 20 Years - Noise11.com

Byron Bay Bluesfest will roar into its 37th edition in 2026 with one of the most important reunions in Australasian music history. Split Enz, in their first Australian appearance in two decades, will headline the Easter weekend event from 2 to 5 April 2026, confirming a landmark moment for the festival and for generations of fans who witnessed the band rewrite the rules of art-pop and new wave.

The 2026 return follows their exclusive New Zealand comeback, and features original members Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Noel Crombie and Eddie Rayner, joined by Matt Eccles and James Milne. With their catalogue spanning theatre, eccentric innovation and brilliant pop craftsmanship, the Enz will celebrate more than fifty years since their formation with hits including Message To My Girl, Six Months In A Leaky Boat and I Got You, reminding audiences why their legacy continues to loom large over Australasian music culture.

Festival Director Peter Noble OAM calls the first announcement “a pearler” and hints that this is only the beginning of what promises to be one of the biggest Bluesfest years in the festival’s long history.

Bluesfest 2026 is boasting more than 35 announced artists, with global icons staking their place alongside major local stories and a new wave of rising voices. Earth, Wind & Fire return to Byron for the first time since 2012, bringing a catalogue that has shaped modern soul and R&B, including September, Let’s Groove, Boogie Wonderland and Reasons. Few bands have matched their influence or commercial success, and their feel-good catalogue remains a multi-generational soundtrack.

Sublime will finally perform in Australia after three decades of influence on punk, reggae, ska and alternative rock. The new era reunites founding members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh with Jakob Nowell, honouring the legacy of the late Bradley Nowell while pushing forward with their new album Till The Sun Explodes. Their Bluesfest appearance will be a historic moment for fans who have waited since the 90s to see these Californian innovators perform live on Australian soil.

The Black Crowes, Counting Crows, Buddy Guy, The Pogues, Marcus King Band, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew performing Remain In Light add profound musical weight. Between them lies a history spanning classic Southern rock, blues mastery, alt-rock poetry and genre-bending New York energy, performed by musicians whose fingerprints are embedded throughout modern music.

In typical Bluesfest tradition, the bill also champions homegrown storytelling. The Living End will bring blistering rock energy, while Xavier Rudd returns with his spiritual folk-roots presence. Mental As Anything reunite founding members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa for their first Bluesfest appearance in 25 years, closing the circle on an era-defining Australian pop legacy. Mark Seymour will also appear, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to Australia’s most important musical voices.

Across the weekend, festivalgoers can expect further highlights from Chain, Backsliders, Pierce Brothers, The Dreggs, Skegss, South Summit, The Southern River Band and 19-Twenty. Taj Farrant, the teen Australian guitar sensation already storming the US, will introduce a new band, while exclusive debuts from Nik West, Angelique Francis, Jovin Webb and Laid Back Country Picker showcase the festival’s continued spirit of musical discovery.

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew will perform Talking Heads classics such as Once In A Lifetime and Psycho Killer with an expanded lineup, promising one of the festival’s most anticipated live experiences.

Peter Noble also confirmed upgrades across the event site including expanded main-stage grounds, increased seating and new undercover zones, as well as boosted regional transport options based on direct feedback from attendees.

Beyond the festival grounds, Bluesfest Tours will once again send major artists across the country, including Sublime, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, The Pogues, Marcus King Band, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew with Robert Randolph performing Remain In Light. Dates and venues will be announced soon.

From its humble 1990 origins to a globally recognised award-winner, Byron Bay

Bluesfest now stands as the most decorated event in Australian festival history. In 2026, the celebration continues on the 300-acre Byron Events Farm as thousands return to mark Easter with four days of culture, connection and world-class live performance.

Tickets for Bluesfest 2026 are on sale now. Further announcements are still to come.

• Split Enz

• Earth, Wind & Fire

• Sublime

• The Black Crowes

• Buddy Guy

• Counting Crows

• The Pogues

• Marcus King Band

• Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew “Remain In Light”

• The Living End

• Xavier Rudd

• Mental As Anything

• Mark Seymour

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

• Robert Randolph

• Taj Farrant

• Skegss

• The Dreggs

• South Summit

• The Southern River Band

• 19-Twenty

• Chain

• Backsliders

• Pierce Brothers

• Áine Tyrrell

• Ray Beadle

• Steve Poltz

• Daniel Champagne

• Nik West (exclusive)

• Roshani

• Angelique Francis (exclusive)

• Jovin Webb (exclusive)

• Z-Star

• Ben Catley

• Laid Back Country Picker (exclusive)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)