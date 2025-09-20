Paul Kelly To Headline Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer Tour is set to turn up the heat in 2026 with a scorching all-Australian line-up headlined by one of the nation’s most iconic and enduring singer-songwriters, Paul Kelly.

Kelly will be joined by a stellar bill including Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, and Jess Hitchcock.

Paul Kelly says, “The band and I have many great memories from our last Red Hot Summer tour. We’re looking forward to making some new ones!”

Paul Kelly – A National Treasure

Paul Kelly has long stood as Australia’s most treasured musical storyteller. Across four decades and more than thirty albums, he has created the soundtrack to modern Australian life with classics like ‘To Her Door’, ‘Deeper Water’ and the Christmas anthem ‘How To Make Gravy’.

From tributes to Don Bradman and Ned Kelly through to collaborations with Kev Carmody, Archie Roach and Yothu Yindi, Kelly’s music has captured the Australian story in all its richness. His career has embraced everything from Shakespeare sonnets to bluegrass, jazz, dub and multilingual Christmas albums.

Kelly’s 2017 Life Is Fine was his first No. 1 album, followed by 2024’s Fever Longing Still and the upcoming SEVENTY, proving that even at 70 he remains as vital as ever.

Fresh from a sold-out arena tour of Australia and New Zealand where he premiered ‘Rita Wrote A Letter’, a sequel to ‘How To Make Gravy’, Kelly will bring decades of storytelling to the Red Hot Summer stage.

Missy Higgins

Missy Higgins is one of Australia’s most loved singer-songwriters, with timeless hits like ‘Scar’, ‘The Special Two’ and ‘Everyone’s Waiting’. Her 2024 album The Second Act topped the ARIA charts two decades after The Sound of White hit No. 1, and earned her induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

In 2025, Missy headlined summer festivals and scored two placings in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, cementing her influence across generations.

The Cruel Sea

Formed in 1987, The Cruel Sea became household names with albums like The Honeymoon Is Over and Three Legged Dog, blending blues, surf, soul and rock into their own sound. Hits like ‘Black Stick’ and ‘Better Get a Lawyer’ made them ARIA winners and Australian favourites.

After returning with new album Straight Into The Sun in 2024-their first in 23 years-the band are back on the touring circuit following a run with Cold Chisel.

The Cat Empire

Aussie icons The Cat Empire enter the tour on the back of their 2025 album Bird in Paradise, which debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA charts. With a refreshed line-up and a global touring presence including Glastonbury, their explosive live shows remain as magnetic as ever.

Kasey Chambers

One of Australia’s most celebrated live performers, Kasey Chambers continues to captivate with her heartfelt storytelling, authenticity, and raw stage presence. Her genre-defying career has made her a festival favourite at home and abroad.

Jess Hitchcock

Singer Jess Hitchcock-described by Kelly as his “secret weapon”-returns to the Red Hot Summer Tour both as a member of Kelly’s band and leading her own. Known for their duet ‘Every Day My Mother’s Voice’, Hitchcock will also showcase her own new music.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2026 Dates

Saturday 17 January – Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday 24 January – Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 31 January – Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 1 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Sunday 8 February – Werribee Park, Werribee South VIC

Saturday 14 February – Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 15 February – Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday 28 February – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

Sunday 8 March – Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS

Saturday 14 March – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 21 March – Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor SA

Red Hot Summer Tour Presale: Wednesday 24 September, 9.00am – 11.59pm (local time)

General Public On Sale: Thursday 25 September, 9.00am (local time)

