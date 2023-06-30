Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’ - Noise11.com

Blur have released a second preview of their next album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, due 21 July 2023.

Check out ‘St Charles Square’.

‘St Charles Square’ follows up ‘The Narcissist’, released in May.

‘The Ballad of Darren’ is the ninth album for Blur and first album since the release of ‘The Magic Whip’ eight years ago in 2015.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

