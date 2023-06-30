 Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’ - Noise11.com
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com

Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2023

in News

Blur have released a second preview of their next album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, due 21 July 2023.

Check out ‘St Charles Square’.

‘St Charles Square’ follows up ‘The Narcissist’, released in May.

‘The Ballad of Darren’ is the ninth album for Blur and first album since the release of ‘The Magic Whip’ eight years ago in 2015.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Smashing Pumpkins Premiere ‘Spellbinding’ Video

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a video for ‘Spellbinding’ from their new triple album ATUM.

2 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Roll Out More Dates for 2024 With Courtney Barnett

Foo Fighters has announced a tour of British stadiums in June 2024 with Courtney Barnett.

2 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Churnups Were Foo Fighters At Glastonbury

Glastonbury’s mystery out The Churnups turned out to be The Pretenders at Glastonbury over the weekend.

5 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
New The Cat Empire, Here’s ‘Money Coming My Way’

The Cat Empire have a new song ‘Money Coming My Way’ and an album coming their way in August.

7 days ago
Andre 3000 as Jimi Hendrix
Andre 3000 of Outkast Is Working On A Solo Album

Andre 3000 is reportedly working on a new album. Andre 3000 is said to be preparing to release his first ever solo album after his guest spot on Killer Mike's 'Scientists and Engineers', which marked his first track since appearing on Kanye West's 2021 song 'Life of the Party'.

June 23, 2023
Dr Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award

Dr. Dre is set to be bestowed with the first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards' Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

June 22, 2023
Jarvis Cocker: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Jarvis Cocker ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven’

Jarvis Cocker has contributed new music to the new movie 'Asteroid City' by Wes Anderson.

June 21, 2023