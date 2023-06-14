BMG Acquires The Entire Catalogue of The Hollies - Noise11.com

The Hollies’ back catalogue has been acquired by BMG.

The Hollies recordings from their “golden period in the US,” including the 1972 classic ‘Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)’, are now owned by the major label.

The Hollies said: “BMG’s history as a trusted custodian of some of music’s greatest works assures we know our music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President of Repertoire and Marketing, New York and Los Angeles, added: “The Hollies spearheaded the ‘British Invasion’ of the Sixties, and we are delighted to have secured rights to their golden period in the US, including Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress).

“We are honoured to represent their continuing creative legacy.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who marked their 60th anniversary with a live run in 2022, are set to embark on a new tour continuing the milestone celebration.

Featuring original members Bobby Elliott and Tony Hicks, the jaunt begins on September 16 in Blackburn at King George’s Hall and will come to an end on November 9 at the London Palladium.

As well as drummer Bobby and lead guitarist Tony, the lineup will also include lead singer Peter Howarth, bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.

Fans can expect all the hits, including ‘Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ and ‘Bus Stop’.

The group have spent a total of 263 weeks in the top 40 in the UK, and they have performed continuously since forming in 1962.

Their tracks have also been featured in movies and adverts over the years.

In 1995, the Hollies were awarded an Ivor Novello for their outstanding contribution to British music.

In 2010, the group were inducted into the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of their “impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

