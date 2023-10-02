Bob Geldof Wants To Turn Live Aid Into A Musical - Noise11.com

Bob Geldof is to bring the story of how he organised Live Aid to the London stage next year.

The 1985 concerts were organised by Geldof and fellow musician Midge Ure to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. They popularised the idea of staging huge stadium gigs with multiple artists for charitable causes.

The new musical, called Just For One Day, will feature songs by the likes of Queen, U2, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sting – all of whom performed at Wembley Stadium that day. It will be staged at London’s Old Vic Theatre from 26 January to 30 March.

However, Geldof told the BBC that fans should not expect a tribute show – rather a stage musical about his and others’ experiences staging the huge gig.

“This isn’t a tribute thing. I wouldn’t have anything to do with that. So, there isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie (Mercury) wearing a c**p moustache. The songs drive the drama along,” he explained. “The story is based on actual testimony from the day. It’s real people telling their story throughout this. So it’s complex theatre.”

The musical is being made with the permission of the Band Aid Charitable Trust, which will receive 10 per cent of every ticket sale. It was originally conceived by John O’Farrell, the comedian and writer behind the Mrs Doubtfire musical, and Luke Sheppard, who directed the musical & Juliet, featuring the songs of Max Martin.

Geldof himself will be played by the English actor Craige Els, who has previously appeared on British TV in Ripper Street and Doctor Who.

