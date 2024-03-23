 Bon Scott Movie Will Not Be A Biopic - Noise11.com
Bon Scott statue in AC/DC Lane

Bon Scott statue in AC/DC Lane

Bon Scott Movie Will Not Be A Biopic

by Music-News.com on March 23, 2024

in News

The new film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott won’t be a biopic.

While ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ will be set in the 1960s, during the late musician’s coming-of-age years, producers have insisted it won’t be a strict retelling of his life.

HALO Films said in a statement: “The producers behind ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

“However, they are at pains to express that ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.

“Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

Lee Tiger Halley will play Scott in the movie, written by Stephen Belowsky and co-writer/director David Vincent Smith.

Tim Duffy will produce with Ian Hale and Nicko Mezzino executive producing for HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, respectively.

Scott was AC/DC’s frontman from 1974 until his death in 1980.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vincent Bonham of Raydio Dies At Age 67

Vincent Bonham, a founding member of Raydio with Ray Parker Jr in 1977, has died at the age of 67.

1 hour ago
The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned + The Hard Ons, Northcote Theatre, Friday 22nd March 2024

The Damned released the first ever UK punk single, “New Rose” off album Damned, Damned, Damned, in 1976, and were often overshadowed by their English punk counterparts. Now in their late sixties and still touring world-wide, featuring the original line up of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray, they are the ones having the last laugh and have left their old rivals for dead, in certain respects, quite literally!

1 day ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines Recovering After Collapsing Backstage During Show Recording

Marcia Hines was taken to hospital in Sydney on the weekend after collapsing in her dressing room before she was due to perform on Australian Idol.

1 day ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lemmy’s Ashes To Be Enshrined At The Rainbow Bar

Lemmy's ashes will be "enshrined" at his favourite boozer, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Resumes Tour After Ulcer Illness

Bruce Springsteen has relaunched his tour after he postponed a number of shows amid his battle with peptic ulcer disease.

5 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Deep Purple Reveal UK Dates For End of 2024

Deep Purple are hitting the road this November.

6 days ago
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey To Do Most Acoustic Tour of UK

Roger Daltrey has announced a "mostly acoustic" solo tour this summer.

6 days ago