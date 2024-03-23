Bon Scott Movie Will Not Be A Biopic - Noise11.com

The new film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott won’t be a biopic.

While ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ will be set in the 1960s, during the late musician’s coming-of-age years, producers have insisted it won’t be a strict retelling of his life.

HALO Films said in a statement: “The producers behind ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

“However, they are at pains to express that ‘The Kid From Harvest Road’ is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.

“Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

Lee Tiger Halley will play Scott in the movie, written by Stephen Belowsky and co-writer/director David Vincent Smith.

Tim Duffy will produce with Ian Hale and Nicko Mezzino executive producing for HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, respectively.

Scott was AC/DC’s frontman from 1974 until his death in 1980.

