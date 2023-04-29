 Bonnie Raitt Postpones Shows To Have Surgery - Noise11.com
Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bonnie Raitt photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bonnie Raitt Postpones Shows To Have Surgery

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2023

in News

Bonnie Raitt has postponed five American shows in May to undergo surgery.

Following is a statement about Bonnie:

Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Please see below for more information about the rescheduled appearances.

We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen. Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st.

Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.

RESCHEDULED DATES:
* Athens, GA – rescheduled date TBD 2024
* Louisville, KY – rescheduled for June 30, 2023
* Indianapolis, IN – rescheduled for July 1, 2023
* Pittsburgh, PA – rescheduled date TBD 2024

Please hold onto your tickets; they will be valid for the rescheduled show date and additional information will be coming from your point of purchase.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends
Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

24 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
BBC Producing When Blondie Came To Britain Documentary

The BBC is working on a new documentary about the first time Blondie came to the UK. ‘When Blondie Came To Britain’ is in the works now and guitarist and founding member Chris Stein mentioned it on his socials.

1 day ago
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger

Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have been added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

1 day ago
Don McLean American Pie
Watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Sing Don McLean Classic ‘American Pie’

While Don McLean is touring Australia, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was at The White House in Washington singing Don McLean’s classic ‘American Pie’ to President Joe Biden.

1 day ago
Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry
Ian Moss Premieres New Song ‘Rivers Run Dry’

Ian Moss has revealed details of his next album. ‘Rivers Run Dry’ is coming in July and here is the title track to prove it.

2 days ago
Captain Sensible of The Damned photo from SBM Presents
The Damned’s Captain Sensible Isn’t A Fan of Guns ‘n Roses Despite Them Covering ‘New Rose’

Captain Sensible is not a fan of Guns ‘n Roses, despite Gunners covering The Damned ‘New Rose’ on their 1993 covers album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Confirms Next Album is “Soon”

Alice Cooper will have a new album “soon” and he has made it with his touring band.

3 days ago