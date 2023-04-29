Bonnie Raitt Postpones Shows To Have Surgery - Noise11.com

Bonnie Raitt has postponed five American shows in May to undergo surgery.

Following is a statement about Bonnie:

Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Please see below for more information about the rescheduled appearances.

We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen. Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st.

Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.

RESCHEDULED DATES:

* Athens, GA – rescheduled date TBD 2024

* Louisville, KY – rescheduled for June 30, 2023

* Indianapolis, IN – rescheduled for July 1, 2023

* Pittsburgh, PA – rescheduled date TBD 2024

Please hold onto your tickets; they will be valid for the rescheduled show date and additional information will be coming from your point of purchase.