Bono Showcases Two Songs from ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ - Noise11.com

Bono Surrender

Bono Showcases Two Songs from ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2025

in News

Bono has premiered two songs from the upcoming Apple + doco ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’.

‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ is based on Bono’s book ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’ and filmed during the theatre tour in the USA to promote the book.

The EP ‘Stories of Surrender’ will also be released on 30 May.

Three songs will be featured on the EP:

• “Desire” (Stories of Surrender Version) (02:21)
• “The Showman” (Stories of Surrender Version) (03:10)
• “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (Stories of Surrender Version) (03:52)

The live show featured:

City of Blinding Lights
Vertigo
With or Without You
Into the Heart
Out of Control
Stories for Boys
I Will Follow
Iris (Hold Me Close)
Gloria
October
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Miss Sarajevo (Passengers song)
Pride (In the Name of Love)
Where the Streets Have No Name
Desire
Beautiful Day
Torna a Surriento (Ernesto De Curtis cover)

The videos out now are:

The Showman

Iris (Hold Me Close)

Bono: Stories of Surrender will stream on Apple + from May 30.

“Bono: Stories of Surrender” is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,” as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (“Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) produce alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming “F1,” “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”). Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (“Kiss The Future”) and Kelly McNamara (“V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas”).

