Bono Showcases Two Songs from ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ - Noise11.com

Bono has premiered two songs from the upcoming Apple + doco ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’.

‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ is based on Bono’s book ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story’ and filmed during the theatre tour in the USA to promote the book.

The EP ‘Stories of Surrender’ will also be released on 30 May.

Three songs will be featured on the EP:

• “Desire” (Stories of Surrender Version) (02:21)

• “The Showman” (Stories of Surrender Version) (03:10)

• “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (Stories of Surrender Version) (03:52)

The live show featured:

City of Blinding Lights

Vertigo

With or Without You

Into the Heart

Out of Control

Stories for Boys

I Will Follow

Iris (Hold Me Close)

Gloria

October

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Miss Sarajevo (Passengers song)

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Where the Streets Have No Name

Desire

Beautiful Day

Torna a Surriento (Ernesto De Curtis cover)

The videos out now are:

The Showman

Iris (Hold Me Close)

Bono: Stories of Surrender will stream on Apple + from May 30.

“Bono: Stories of Surrender” is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,” as he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy. Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (“Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) produce alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming “F1,” “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”). Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (“Kiss The Future”) and Kelly McNamara (“V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas”).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram