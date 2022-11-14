Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023 - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera have confirmed they will be once again performing again live in 2023.

Although no specific dates have been announced yet, Boom Crash Opera are teasing a 2023 tour graphic on their official website.

“Boom Crash Opera Betterdaze Tour 2023” the graphic reads.

Boom Crash Opera have been off the road while singer Dale Ryder recovered from health issues but Dale is back and has been popping up checking out shows around Melbourne this past month.

Both Dale and Peter Farnan have confirmed activity is being planned. Its not surprising considering the number of back to back hits at a show.

Peter Farnan tells Noise11.com, “We love that fact and we love the fact that we don’t play all the hits because there isn’t even time to play them all. We love that. ‘Which one will be leave out?’. That’s the fun part. It’s a lot of same to smash them with a massive hit, play some lesser ones and then come home. That’s why being in a legacy band is a great thing to do”.

Boom Crash Opera haven’t released an album since 1997’s ‘Gizmo Mantra’. Peter has also hinted that new music is also a possibility. “There isn’t at the moment. It is on and off again and it has been for years,” he says. “That’s always been the scenario with Boom Crash Opera. We got on a bit of a roll there for a while. It was before Covid and we pumped out quite a few tunes and they are still sitting there. I’d like to get back to them. I just need to persuade everybody that its worth doing.”

Peter has just released a new solo album ‘Home’.

