 Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023 - Noise11.com
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2022

in News

Boom Crash Opera have confirmed they will be once again performing again live in 2023.

Although no specific dates have been announced yet, Boom Crash Opera are teasing a 2023 tour graphic on their official website.

“Boom Crash Opera Betterdaze Tour 2023” the graphic reads.

Boom Crash Opera

Boom Crash Opera have been off the road while singer Dale Ryder recovered from health issues but Dale is back and has been popping up checking out shows around Melbourne this past month.

Both Dale and Peter Farnan have confirmed activity is being planned. Its not surprising considering the number of back to back hits at a show.

Peter Farnan tells Noise11.com, “We love that fact and we love the fact that we don’t play all the hits because there isn’t even time to play them all. We love that. ‘Which one will be leave out?’. That’s the fun part. It’s a lot of same to smash them with a massive hit, play some lesser ones and then come home. That’s why being in a legacy band is a great thing to do”.

Boom Crash Opera haven’t released an album since 1997’s ‘Gizmo Mantra’. Peter has also hinted that new music is also a possibility. “There isn’t at the moment. It is on and off again and it has been for years,” he says. “That’s always been the scenario with Boom Crash Opera. We got on a bit of a roll there for a while. It was before Covid and we pumped out quite a few tunes and they are still sitting there. I’d like to get back to them. I just need to persuade everybody that its worth doing.”

Peter has just released a new solo album ‘Home’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia

Guns N Roses have arrived in Australia for their first show in Perth this Friday 18 November.

1 hour ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

3 hours ago
Keith Levene Violent Opposition
Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Shares Two More Songs From Back In The Day

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission is previewing another two new tracks from the upcoming ‘Back In the Day’.

4 days ago
Boomtown Rats
Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72

Garry Roberts, a founding member of The Boomtown rats, has died at age 72.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney The 7 inch singles
Paul McCartney To Release 159 Track Singles Box

The 7-inch singles of Paul McCartney including b-sides have been compiled for a new collection coming in December.

4 days ago