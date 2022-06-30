Brand New Heavies Had A Huge US Hit With ‘Brother Sister’ in 1994 - Noise11.com

The UK’s neo-soul band Brand New Heavies scored two massive albums in the USA in the 90s. When the third album ‘Brother Sister’ was released in 1994 it reached no 26 on the US R&B chart.

Brand New Heavies’ co-founder Andrew Levy thanks American soul singer N’Dea Davenport for the success. N’Dea sang lead vocals on the ‘Brother Sister’ album.

Andrew tells Noise11.com, “She really introduced us to the American market because she is American. They really know how to perform. She had an amazing presence, an amazing dancer. We were really lucky to have her”.

‘Brother Sister and the new record ‘Shelter’ both had an impact in America. “They were pretty good albums,” Andrew says. “For some reason we didn’t release a lot of albums, we were so busy. We had a big hit in the States. It was our biggest market. Our first hit was in the States. We were touring constantly. We were on stage more than we were in the studio so we didn’t put out as many albums as we should have done. I think if you put too many out then the quality level might come down a little. They are the two”.

The Brand New Heavies Australian tour is just four weeks away.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au

Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and

Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –

THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au

Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au

Thursday 4th August, 2022 –

ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au

and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

