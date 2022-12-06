Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

Last weekend, the popstar sparked concern from fans when she posted well-wishes for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, while celebrating her 41st birthday.

Since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Britney has often spoken about her tumultuous relationship with her family, from whom she is estranged.

A representative for Britney has not yet commented on her decision to shut down her Instagram account.

However, her husband Sam Asghari’s account remains active.

Of late, Britney has posted photos from her wedding day in June and a video of a Christmas tree.

In her most recent message directed at Jamie Lynn, the Toxic hitmaker appeared to have changed her tune regarding her sibling.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it… My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

