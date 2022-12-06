 Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

by Music-News.com on December 7, 2022

in News

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

Last weekend, the popstar sparked concern from fans when she posted well-wishes for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, while celebrating her 41st birthday.

Since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Britney has often spoken about her tumultuous relationship with her family, from whom she is estranged.

A representative for Britney has not yet commented on her decision to shut down her Instagram account.

However, her husband Sam Asghari’s account remains active.

Of late, Britney has posted photos from her wedding day in June and a video of a Christmas tree.

In her most recent message directed at Jamie Lynn, the Toxic hitmaker appeared to have changed her tune regarding her sibling.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it… My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

