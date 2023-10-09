Broken Hill Mundi Mundi and Birdsville Big Red Bash Reveal 2024 Line-up - Noise11.com

James Reyne will headline the 2024 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash and Jon Stevens is locked in for the Birdsville Big Red Bash.

Big Red Bash is in July, Mundi Mundi in August. “Our events are run on two of the most iconic Outback locations in Australia, with the Big Red Bash also taking bragging rights as the most remote music festival in the world. I don’t think there’s anything like our events anywhere else on the planet. People come in from every corner of the country for a unique bucket-list experience that’s all about celebrating Aussie music, this incredible Outback land, community spirit, and just getting stuck in and having a good time! The Big Red Bash sold out in under a week last year, and the Mundi Mundi Bash within a couple of months – and we’re hoping this year will be no different. Especially with the awesome acts we’ve got lined up for 2024,” said Festival owner and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group Greg Donovan.

“So grab your caravan, your camper, your tent and your whole family and we’ll see you out on the endless Mundi Mundi desert plains, just out of Silverton, north of Broken Hill,” said James Reyne.

Headlining the Birdsville Big Red Bash (July 2-4, 2024) for their first Outback performance, will be Oz legends, Tina Arena and Jon Stevens joined by an epic lineup of over 30 artists including Ian Moss, Colin Hay, Tim Finn, Diesel, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Mark Seymour, Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Bjorn Again, Mi-Sex, Chocolate Starfish – Bat Out of Hell, The Rolling Stones Revue starring Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, Furnace & the Fundamentals, Ash Grunwald, Fanny Lumdsen, Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, Steve Balbi and Amy Ryan.

Another Bash festival solo first-timer headlining the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash (August 15-17, 2024) is James Reyne, who will be packing out the plains amongst a stacked all-Aussie roster featuring Jon Stevens, The Living End, Ian Moss, Daryl Braithwaite, Diesel, Tim Finn, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Mark Seymour, The Rolling Stones Revue (starring Adalita, Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers), Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Bjorn Again, Chocolate Starfish – Bat Out of Hell, Pierce Brothers, Shane Howard, Ash Grunwald, Fanny Lumsden, Furnace & the Fundamentals, Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, Mundi Mundi Bash Band, Tha Boiz and Leroy Johnson & The Waterbag Band.

Tickets for the events will go on-sale from 10.00am AEDT on October 17, 2023 for the Big Red Bash and October 19 for the Mundi Mundi Bash. Information and ticket purchasing details follow:

What: 2024 Birdsville Big Red Bash

Where: Big Red sand dune, 35 km West of Birdsville

When: July 2 – 4, 2024

More info & tickets: www.bigredbash.com.au (tickets released from 10.00am AEDT on October 17)

What: 2024 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Where: Belmont Station, on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton – 35km north of Broken Hill

When: August 15 – 17, 2024

More info & tickets: www.mundimundibash.com.au (tickets released from 10.00am AEDT October 19)

