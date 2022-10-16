Icehouse To Headline Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash In 2023 - Noise11.com

Icehouse will perform for the first time ever in the Simpson Desert for Birdsville’s Big Red Bash as well as Broken Hill’s Mundi Mundi Bash in 2023.

In a statement Iva Davies said, “ICEHOUSE is looking forward to playing in such iconic parts of this great home of ours at the Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash. Forty years ago, I wrote ‘Great Southern Land’ about an experience I had flying over the great expanse of Australian desert. Now the band and I will finally get a chance to play in that region and experience it from the ground along with a great array of Australian talent.”

The 2023 edition of the Big Red Bash also includes Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson (Big Red Bash only), Dragon, Thirsty Merc (Mundi Mundi Bash only), Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Jack Jones, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Mi-Sex (Mundi Mundi Bash only), Chantoozies, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Furnace and the Fundamentals.

“We have added some really amazing new names to the line-ups for 2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash and 2023 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash. It’s so exciting to have such a stellar rollcall of Australian musicians who represent different generations and genres of music – from classic Oz rock, through to pop, roots, folk, country and more. We can’t wait to throw one hell of a 10 year-anniversary party for the Birdsville Big Red Bash, and to cement the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash as one of the most unique bucket list live music experiences New South Wales has to offer.” said festival owner, producer and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan.

What: 2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash

Where: Big Red sand dune, 35 km West of Birdsville

When: July 4-6, 2023

More info & tickets: www.bigredbash.com.au (tickets released October 25, 2022)

Full Line-Up: ICEHOUSE, John Williamson, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Jack Jones, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Furnace and the Fundamentals, The Chantoozies and The Big Red Bash Band.

What: 2023 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Where: Belmont Station, on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton – 35km north of Broken Hill

When: August 17-19, 2023

More info & tickets: www.mundimundibash.com.au (tickets released October 25, 2022)

Full Line-Up: ICEHOUSE, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Jack Jones, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, The Chantoozies, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Mi-Sex, Tha Boiz, The Mundi Mundi Bash Band and The Waterbag Band.

