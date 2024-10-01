Brotherhood of Man's Martin Lee Dies at 77 - Noise11.com

Singer and songwriter Martin Lee, iconic member of pop group Brotherhood of Man, has died aged 77.

A statement released by the band on Facebook said Lee died on Sunday from heart failure following a short illness.

Brotherhood of Man will be best remembered for winning the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Save Your Kisses for Me’.

The song reached number one in more than 30 countries and became one of the best-selling Eurovision singles in the contest’s history.

“He will be sadly missed by his fellow band members Nicky Stevens, Lee Sheriden and especially Sandra Stevens to whom he had been married for 45 happy years,” the statement said.

Lee joined Brotherhood of Man in 1972 and served as lead vocalist and guitarist.

‘Save Your Kisses For Me’ won the Eurovision Song Contest four years later in the Netherlands.

The song topped the table with 164 points, more than 70 points ahead of second-placed Switzerland. The single went on to sell six million copies.

The group’s hits included United We Stand, Oh Boy, and Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby.

Lee co-wrote many of the group’s songs with Sheriden, including Angelo and Figaro, which both reached number one in the UK.

Music-News.com had the pleasure of interviewing the band in 2019, please see our uncut interview below.

After winning Eurovision, they continued to tour around the world, but they retired from performing in 2020.

The band statement continued:

“Over the past 50 years the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee. R.I.P.”

