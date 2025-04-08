Bruce Springsteen Shares ‘Rain On the River’ Lyric Video - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen has shared a lyric video for ‘Rain On The River’, a track from the upcoming box set of unreleased Springsteen album ‘Tracks II’.
‘Rain On The River’ is from the ‘Perfect World’ album, the seventh album in the seven album box.
‘Tracks II’ features 83 previously unreleased Springsteen songs spanning 1983 to 2018.
CD 1 – LA GARAGE SESSIONS ’83
Follow That Dream
Dont Back Down On Our Love
Little Girl Like You
Johnny Bye Bye
Sugarland
Seven Tears
Fugitives Dream
Black Mountain Ballad
Jim Deer
County Fair
My Hometown
One Love
Dont Back Down
Richfield Whistle
The Klansman
Unsatisfied Heart
Shut Out The Light
Fugitives Dream (Ballad)
CD 2 – STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA SESSIONS
Blind Spot
Maybe I Dont Know You
Something In The Well
Waiting On The End Of The World
The Little Things
We Fell Down
One Beautiful Morning
Between Heaven and Earth
Secret Garden
The Farewell Party
CD 3 – FAITHLESS
The Desert (Instrumental)
Where You Goin, Where You From
Faithless
All Gods Children
A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
God Sent You
Goin To California
The Western Sea (Instrumental)
My Masters Hand
Let Me Ride
My Masters Hand (Theme)
CD 4 – SOMEWHERE NORTH OF NASHVILLE
Repo Man
Tiger Rose
Poor Side of Town
Delivery Man
Under A Big Sky
Detail Man
Silver Mountain
Janey Dont You Lose Heart
Youre Gonna Miss Me When Im Gone
Stand On It
Blue Highway
Somewhere North of Nashville
CD 5 – INYO
Inyo
Indian Town
Adelita
The Aztec Dance
The Lost Charro
Our Lady of Monroe
El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
One False Move
Ciudad Juarez
When I Build My Beautiful House
CD 6 – TWILIGHT HOURS
Sunday Love
Late in the Evening
Two of Us
Lonely Town
September Kisses
Twilight Hours
Ill Stand By You
High Sierra
Sunliner
Another You
Dinner at Eight
Follow The Sun
CD 7 – PERFECT WORLD
Im Not Sleeping
Idiots Delight
Another Thin Line
The Great Depression
Blind Man
Rain In The River
If I Could Only Be Your Lover
Cutting Knife
You Lifted Me Up
Perfect World
Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released on 27 June.
