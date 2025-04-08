 Bruce Springsteen Shares ‘Rain On the River’ Lyric Video - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II

Bruce Springsteen Tracks II

Bruce Springsteen Shares ‘Rain On the River’ Lyric Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2025

in News

Bruce Springsteen has shared a lyric video for ‘Rain On The River’, a track from the upcoming box set of unreleased Springsteen album ‘Tracks II’.

‘Rain On The River’ is from the ‘Perfect World’ album, the seventh album in the seven album box.

‘Tracks II’ features 83 previously unreleased Springsteen songs spanning 1983 to 2018.

CD 1 – LA GARAGE SESSIONS ’83
Follow That Dream
Dont Back Down On Our Love
Little Girl Like You
Johnny Bye Bye
Sugarland
Seven Tears
Fugitives Dream
Black Mountain Ballad
Jim Deer
County Fair
My Hometown
One Love
Dont Back Down
Richfield Whistle
The Klansman
Unsatisfied Heart
Shut Out The Light
Fugitives Dream (Ballad)

CD 2 – STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA SESSIONS
Blind Spot
Maybe I Dont Know You
Something In The Well
Waiting On The End Of The World
The Little Things
We Fell Down
One Beautiful Morning
Between Heaven and Earth
Secret Garden
The Farewell Party

CD 3 – FAITHLESS
The Desert (Instrumental)
Where You Goin, Where You From
Faithless
All Gods Children
A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
God Sent You
Goin To California
The Western Sea (Instrumental)
My Masters Hand
Let Me Ride
My Masters Hand (Theme)

CD 4 – SOMEWHERE NORTH OF NASHVILLE
Repo Man
Tiger Rose
Poor Side of Town
Delivery Man
Under A Big Sky
Detail Man
Silver Mountain
Janey Dont You Lose Heart
Youre Gonna Miss Me When Im Gone
Stand On It
Blue Highway
Somewhere North of Nashville

CD 5 – INYO
Inyo
Indian Town
Adelita
The Aztec Dance
The Lost Charro
Our Lady of Monroe
El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
One False Move
Ciudad Juarez
When I Build My Beautiful House

CD 6 – TWILIGHT HOURS
Sunday Love
Late in the Evening
Two of Us
Lonely Town
September Kisses
Twilight Hours
Ill Stand By You
High Sierra
Sunliner
Another You
Dinner at Eight
Follow The Sun

CD 7 – PERFECT WORLD
Im Not Sleeping
Idiots Delight
Another Thin Line
The Great Depression
Blind Man
Rain In The River
If I Could Only Be Your Lover
Cutting Knife
You Lifted Me Up
Perfect World

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released on 27 June.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Hook Up With Red Cross To Promote Blood Drives

Metallica has linked up with the American Red Cross to promote blood drives on their upcoming tour.

1 hour ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Elton John “Bury The Hatchet”

Madonna and Elton John have ended their long and bitter feud. Madonna initiated the peace talks when she confronted Elton at Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

8 hours ago
Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook
Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69

Dave Allen, the founding member and bass player for Gang of Four and Shriekback, has died at age 69. Allen had been suffering from early-onset dementia.

1 day ago
Cyndi Lauper Farewell tour Australia 2025
Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour Is The End Of The Era #REVIEW

I still remember the CBS guy delivering Cyndi Lauper’s debut album ‘She’s So Unusual’ to EON-FM, the radio station I was working at in 1983. ‘She’s So Unusual’ was released on 14 October 1983, the same day as Lionel Richie’s ‘Can’t Slow Down’ and The Jam’s greatest hits album ‘Snap!’. It came out in the same week as Culture Club’s ‘Color By Numbers’. Those were the days when something important was happening every week with new music.

5 days ago
Pat Benatar, music news, noise11.com
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo To Receive Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will receive the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award for 2025.

6 days ago
Limahl Facebook profile pic
Limahl Covers America ‘A Horse With No Name’

80s pop star and former Kajagoogoo singer Limahl has returned with his first new music in years, a cover of the America classic ‘A Horse With No Name’.

April 1, 2025
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Is Mighty Pissed REO Speedwagon Are Doing A Show Without Him

REO Speedwagon have announced a one-off show in June without singer and founding member Kevin Cronin and Cronin is mighty pissed about it.

March 31, 2025