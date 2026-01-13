BTS Announce Monumental Return With 2026-2027 Global Stadium Tour - Noise11.com

After years of anticipation from a global fanbase, BTS have formally confirmed their return to the concert stage with a vast world tour spanning 2026 and 2027. The announcement signals a defining moment in modern pop, marking the group’s first full-scale headline tour together since the conclusion of Permission To Dance On Stage in 2022 and their subsequent period of military service and solo activity.
The newly announced BTS World Tour will extend across 34 regions and 79 shows, positioning it as the largest tour of the group’s career and one of the most ambitious undertakings ever mounted by a K-pop act. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour opens with three consecutive nights at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on April 9, 11 and 12, before moving immediately into Japan with dates at Tokyo Dome.
From there, BTS will head to North America, launching the continental run with their first-ever performances in Tampa, Florida across two nights at Raymond James Stadium. The North American leg continues with multi-night stadium engagements in cities including El Paso, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, underscoring the scale at which the group now operates.
Europe and the UK follow, with BTS scheduled to make their debut performances in Madrid and Brussels and a landmark first appearance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stops in Munich and Paris further reinforce the tour’s stadium-only footprint, a level BTS have consistently occupied since redefining the global touring ceiling for K-pop earlier in the decade.
Later in the year, the tour expands into Latin America and Asia, including first-ever BTS concerts in Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Kaohsiung. The itinerary then rolls into 2027 with shows planned across Southeast Asia and a return to Australia, where BTS will perform multiple nights in Melbourne and Sydney. Venue and ticketing details for Australia, Asia and Latin America are expected to be announced at a later date.
A central feature of the tour is a 360-degree, in-the-round stadium stage design. The immersive production places the audience around the performance space, maximising capacity while reinforcing the communal experience that has become integral to BTS live shows. The format builds on concepts first explored during earlier stadium runs and elevates them to a new technical scale.
Historically, BTS have reshaped what is commercially and culturally possible for Korean pop on the world stage. Formed in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, the group built early momentum through socially conscious songwriting and a hands-on creative approach that distinguished them within the idol system. Albums such as 2 Cool 4 Skool, Skool Luv Affair and Dark & Wild laid the groundwork, while the The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series propelled them into international consciousness.
By the time Wings, Love Yourself, Map Of The Soul and Be arrived, BTS were headlining stadiums, topping charts across multiple territories and collecting industry awards at a historic pace. Their global influence extended beyond music into youth culture, mental health advocacy and international diplomacy, including appearances at the United Nations and the White House.
The upcoming tour also coincides with the group’s confirmed return to new music. BTS are scheduled to release a new album in March 2026, their first studio release since Proof in 2022. The record is positioned as a collective statement following the completion of all members’ military service and a reassembly that has been closely followed by fans worldwide.
For Australian audiences, the 2027 shows will mark BTS’ first local performances in several years and are expected to rank among the most in-demand concert events of the decade. An Australian waitlist has already opened ahead of full ticketing details.
BTS World Tour 2026 & 2027 Dates
Thu Apr 9, Goyang, Goyang Stadium
Sat Apr 11, Goyang, Goyang Stadium
Sun Apr 12, Goyang, Goyang Stadium
Fri Apr 17, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome
Sat Apr 18, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome
Sat Apr 25, Tampa FL, Raymond James Stadium
Sun Apr 26, Tampa FL, Raymond James Stadium
Sat May 2, El Paso TX, Sun Bowl Stadium
Sun May 3, El Paso TX, Sun Bowl Stadium
Thu May 7, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 9, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun May 10, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 16, Stanford CA, Stanford Stadium
Sun May 17, Stanford CA, Stanford Stadium
Sat May 23, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium
Sun May 24, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium
Wed May 27, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium
Fri Jun 12, Busan, Busan Asiad Stadium
Sat Jun 13, Busan, Busan Asiad Stadium
Fri Jun 26, Madrid ES, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sat Jun 27, Madrid ES, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Wed Jul 1, Brussels BE, King Baudouin Stadium
Thu Jul 2, Brussels BE, King Baudouin Stadium
Mon Jul 6, London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tue Jul 7, London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Jul 11, Munich DE, Allianz Arena
Sun Jul 12, Munich DE, Allianz Arena
Fri Jul 17, Paris FR, Stade de France
Sat Jul 18, Paris FR, Stade de France
Sat Aug 1, East Rutherford NJ, MetLife Stadium
Sun Aug 2, East Rutherford NJ, MetLife Stadium
Wed Aug 5, Foxborough MA, Gillette Stadium
Thu Aug 6, Foxborough MA, Gillette Stadium
Mon Aug 10, Baltimore MD, M&T Bank Stadium
Tue Aug 11, Baltimore MD, M&T Bank Stadium
Sat Aug 15, Arlington TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun Aug 16, Arlington TX, AT&T Stadium
Sat Aug 22, Toronto ON, Rogers Stadium
Sun Aug 23, Toronto ON, Rogers Stadium
Thu Aug 27, Chicago IL, Soldier Field
Fri Aug 28, Chicago IL, Soldier Field
Tue Sep 1, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 2, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium
Sat Sep 5, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun Sep 6, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium
Fri Oct 2, Bogota CL
Sat Oct 3, Bogota CL
Fri Oct 9, Lima PE
Sat Oct 10, Lima PE
Fri Oct 16, Santiago CL
Sat Oct 17, Santiago CL
Fri Oct 23, Buenos Aires AR
Sat Oct 24, Buenos Aires AR
Wed Oct 28, São Paulo BR
Fri Oct 30, São Paulo BR
Sat Oct 31, São Paulo BR
Thu Nov 19, Kaohsiung
Sat Nov 21, Kaohsiung
Sun Nov 22, Kaohsiung
Thu Dec 3, Bangkok
Sat Dec 5, Bangkok
Sun Dec 6, Bangkok
Sat Dec 12, Kuala Lumpur
Sun Dec 13, Kuala Lumpur
Thu Dec 17, Singapore
Sat Dec 19, Singapore
Sun Dec 20, Singapore
Tue Dec 22, Singapore
Sat Dec 26, Jakarta
Sun Dec 27, Jakarta
Fri Feb 12, Melbourne AU
Sat Feb 13, Melbourne AU
Sat Feb 20, Sydney AU
Sun Feb 21, Sydney AU
Thu Mar 4, Hong Kong
Sat Mar 6, Hong Kong
Sun Mar 7, Hong Kong
Sat Mar 13, Manila
Sun Mar 14, Manila
