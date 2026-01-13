BTS Announce Monumental Return With 2026-2027 Global Stadium Tour - Noise11.com

After years of anticipation from a global fanbase, BTS have formally confirmed their return to the concert stage with a vast world tour spanning 2026 and 2027. The announcement signals a defining moment in modern pop, marking the group’s first full-scale headline tour together since the conclusion of Permission To Dance On Stage in 2022 and their subsequent period of military service and solo activity.

The newly announced BTS World Tour will extend across 34 regions and 79 shows, positioning it as the largest tour of the group’s career and one of the most ambitious undertakings ever mounted by a K-pop act. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour opens with three consecutive nights at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on April 9, 11 and 12, before moving immediately into Japan with dates at Tokyo Dome.

From there, BTS will head to North America, launching the continental run with their first-ever performances in Tampa, Florida across two nights at Raymond James Stadium. The North American leg continues with multi-night stadium engagements in cities including El Paso, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, underscoring the scale at which the group now operates.

Europe and the UK follow, with BTS scheduled to make their debut performances in Madrid and Brussels and a landmark first appearance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stops in Munich and Paris further reinforce the tour’s stadium-only footprint, a level BTS have consistently occupied since redefining the global touring ceiling for K-pop earlier in the decade.

Later in the year, the tour expands into Latin America and Asia, including first-ever BTS concerts in Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Kaohsiung. The itinerary then rolls into 2027 with shows planned across Southeast Asia and a return to Australia, where BTS will perform multiple nights in Melbourne and Sydney. Venue and ticketing details for Australia, Asia and Latin America are expected to be announced at a later date.

A central feature of the tour is a 360-degree, in-the-round stadium stage design. The immersive production places the audience around the performance space, maximising capacity while reinforcing the communal experience that has become integral to BTS live shows. The format builds on concepts first explored during earlier stadium runs and elevates them to a new technical scale.

Historically, BTS have reshaped what is commercially and culturally possible for Korean pop on the world stage. Formed in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, the group built early momentum through socially conscious songwriting and a hands-on creative approach that distinguished them within the idol system. Albums such as 2 Cool 4 Skool, Skool Luv Affair and Dark & Wild laid the groundwork, while the The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series propelled them into international consciousness.

By the time Wings, Love Yourself, Map Of The Soul and Be arrived, BTS were headlining stadiums, topping charts across multiple territories and collecting industry awards at a historic pace. Their global influence extended beyond music into youth culture, mental health advocacy and international diplomacy, including appearances at the United Nations and the White House.

The upcoming tour also coincides with the group’s confirmed return to new music. BTS are scheduled to release a new album in March 2026, their first studio release since Proof in 2022. The record is positioned as a collective statement following the completion of all members’ military service and a reassembly that has been closely followed by fans worldwide.

For Australian audiences, the 2027 shows will mark BTS’ first local performances in several years and are expected to rank among the most in-demand concert events of the decade. An Australian waitlist has already opened ahead of full ticketing details.

BTS World Tour 2026 & 2027 Dates

Thu Apr 9, Goyang, Goyang Stadium

Sat Apr 11, Goyang, Goyang Stadium

Sun Apr 12, Goyang, Goyang Stadium

Fri Apr 17, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 18, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

Sat Apr 25, Tampa FL, Raymond James Stadium

Sun Apr 26, Tampa FL, Raymond James Stadium

Sat May 2, El Paso TX, Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun May 3, El Paso TX, Sun Bowl Stadium

Thu May 7, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 9, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun May 10, Mexico City MX, Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 16, Stanford CA, Stanford Stadium

Sun May 17, Stanford CA, Stanford Stadium

Sat May 23, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium

Sun May 24, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium

Wed May 27, Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium

Fri Jun 12, Busan, Busan Asiad Stadium

Sat Jun 13, Busan, Busan Asiad Stadium

Fri Jun 26, Madrid ES, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Jun 27, Madrid ES, Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Wed Jul 1, Brussels BE, King Baudouin Stadium

Thu Jul 2, Brussels BE, King Baudouin Stadium

Mon Jul 6, London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue Jul 7, London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jul 11, Munich DE, Allianz Arena

Sun Jul 12, Munich DE, Allianz Arena

Fri Jul 17, Paris FR, Stade de France

Sat Jul 18, Paris FR, Stade de France

Sat Aug 1, East Rutherford NJ, MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 2, East Rutherford NJ, MetLife Stadium

Wed Aug 5, Foxborough MA, Gillette Stadium

Thu Aug 6, Foxborough MA, Gillette Stadium

Mon Aug 10, Baltimore MD, M&T Bank Stadium

Tue Aug 11, Baltimore MD, M&T Bank Stadium

Sat Aug 15, Arlington TX, AT&T Stadium

Sun Aug 16, Arlington TX, AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 22, Toronto ON, Rogers Stadium

Sun Aug 23, Toronto ON, Rogers Stadium

Thu Aug 27, Chicago IL, Soldier Field

Fri Aug 28, Chicago IL, Soldier Field

Tue Sep 1, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 2, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium

Sat Sep 5, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium

Sun Sep 6, Los Angeles CA, SoFi Stadium

Fri Oct 2, Bogota CL

Sat Oct 3, Bogota CL

Fri Oct 9, Lima PE

Sat Oct 10, Lima PE

Fri Oct 16, Santiago CL

Sat Oct 17, Santiago CL

Fri Oct 23, Buenos Aires AR

Sat Oct 24, Buenos Aires AR

Wed Oct 28, São Paulo BR

Fri Oct 30, São Paulo BR

Sat Oct 31, São Paulo BR

Thu Nov 19, Kaohsiung

Sat Nov 21, Kaohsiung

Sun Nov 22, Kaohsiung

Thu Dec 3, Bangkok

Sat Dec 5, Bangkok

Sun Dec 6, Bangkok

Sat Dec 12, Kuala Lumpur

Sun Dec 13, Kuala Lumpur

Thu Dec 17, Singapore

Sat Dec 19, Singapore

Sun Dec 20, Singapore

Tue Dec 22, Singapore

Sat Dec 26, Jakarta

Sun Dec 27, Jakarta

Fri Feb 12, Melbourne AU

Sat Feb 13, Melbourne AU

Sat Feb 20, Sydney AU

Sun Feb 21, Sydney AU

Thu Mar 4, Hong Kong

Sat Mar 6, Hong Kong

Sun Mar 7, Hong Kong

Sat Mar 13, Manila

Sun Mar 14, Manila

