Buffalo Revisited Is Next In The ARCA Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

The next release from the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) will be Buffalo Revisited Live at the Bridge Hotel in 2013.

Dave Tice formed Buffalo in Sydney in 1971. The band signed with UK label Vertigo, which made them label mates with Black Sabbath and Status Quo at the time.

The album features covers of Ten years After ‘I’m Coming Home’ and Chuck Berry’s Little Queenie’ as well as one new track ‘The Dark Side of Eden’.

BAND MEMBERS ON TAPE

Dave Tice (vocals, guitar)

Harry Brus (bass)

Paul Wheeler (drums)

Peter Ross (guitar)

TRACKS

1. (Intro) Dune Messiah

2. Sunrise (Come My Way)

3. The Prophet

4. The Dark Side Of Eden

5. Dead Forever

6. Kings Cross Ladies

7. I’m Coming On

8. Freedom

9. Skirt Lifter

10. Shylock

11. Little Queenie

The Buffalo release is the 27th from ARCA with proceeds going to the Support Act Roadies Fund. Ian Peel and Adrian Anderson of ARCA said, “ARCA and The Desk Tape Series is a small way we can help our mates get some self-worth and recognition for their contribution to the Aussie music industry and help if they are in crisis. It is a great honor for us to be able to present these memories to all.”

