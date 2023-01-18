 Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel - Noise11.com
Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2023

in News

Australian songwriting legend Brian Cadd and music educator Jamie Rigg have written a song for the Wayside Chapel and put an all-star cast together to perform it.

The song ‘I Can Still Believe’ features Brian Cadd, Russell Morris, Glenn Shorrock, Melinda Schneider and Angry Anderson.

A spokesperson for the Wayside Chapel said in a statement, “This song and music video “I Can Still Believe” was a passion project by our pathways program coordinator, Rohan Cannon. When he isn’t supporting our visitors on pathways with immigration, employment, training, and education, he creates opportunities for our community to create beautiful music”.

The recording features the Wayside Choir including students from “The Academy of Music and Performing Arts”(AMPA) Surry Hills and lead by Choir Director: Katie Carr.

The musicians are
Guitars: Rohan Cannon and Michael Fix
Bass: Victor Rounds
Drums: Doug Gallacher
Pedal Steel: Michel Rose
Keyboards: Jamie Rigg

‘I Can Still Believe’ is the first new song from Brian Cadd since his 2019 ‘Silver City’ album.

Brian will be performing around Melbourne during February and play more shows with Glenn Shorrock in March.

February 3, Moorabbin, Lucky 13 Garage
February 4, Melbourne, Birds Basement
February 5, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel
February 6, Geelong
February 7, Ballarat
February 8, Bendigo
February 10, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
February 11, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall

With Glenn Shorrock
March 3 and 4, Wollongong

Find all of Brian Cadd’s dates here

