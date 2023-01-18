Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel - Noise11.com

Australian songwriting legend Brian Cadd and music educator Jamie Rigg have written a song for the Wayside Chapel and put an all-star cast together to perform it.

The song ‘I Can Still Believe’ features Brian Cadd, Russell Morris, Glenn Shorrock, Melinda Schneider and Angry Anderson.

A spokesperson for the Wayside Chapel said in a statement, “This song and music video “I Can Still Believe” was a passion project by our pathways program coordinator, Rohan Cannon. When he isn’t supporting our visitors on pathways with immigration, employment, training, and education, he creates opportunities for our community to create beautiful music”.

The recording features the Wayside Choir including students from “The Academy of Music and Performing Arts”(AMPA) Surry Hills and lead by Choir Director: Katie Carr.

The musicians are

Guitars: Rohan Cannon and Michael Fix

Bass: Victor Rounds

Drums: Doug Gallacher

Pedal Steel: Michel Rose

Keyboards: Jamie Rigg

‘I Can Still Believe’ is the first new song from Brian Cadd since his 2019 ‘Silver City’ album.

Brian will be performing around Melbourne during February and play more shows with Glenn Shorrock in March.

February 3, Moorabbin, Lucky 13 Garage

February 4, Melbourne, Birds Basement

February 5, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

February 6, Geelong

February 7, Ballarat

February 8, Bendigo

February 10, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

February 11, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall

With Glenn Shorrock

March 3 and 4, Wollongong

Find all of Brian Cadd’s dates here

