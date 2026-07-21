Carpenter Brut Announces First Australian Headline Tour For January 2027 - Noise11 Music News

French darksynth artist Carpenter Brut will perform his first Australian headline tour in January 2027, bringing his full live production to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne ahead of an appearance at Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Festival.

by Paul Cashmere

French electronic artist Carpenter Brut will make his long-awaited Australian headline debut in January 2027, announcing three east coast shows before a scheduled appearance at the Froth & Fury Festival in Adelaide. The tour marks the first time Australian audiences will experience the complete Carpenter Brut live production, following more than a decade of international touring and the recent completion of his Leather trilogy with the release of 2026’s Leather Temple.

The announcement represents a significant milestone for Australian fans of synthwave and dark electronic music. While Carpenter Brut has established a global following through extensive European touring, soundtrack work and a catalogue that blends electronic music with heavy metal and cinematic influences, he has never previously toured Australia with his full live band and visual production.

The project is led by French musician Franck Hueso, who adopted the Carpenter Brut name in 2012. Across a series of EPs and subsequent studio albums, Hueso has developed a distinctive sound drawing from horror film scores, metal, electronic dance music and 1980s popular culture. His music has frequently been compared to the work of filmmaker and composer John Carpenter while incorporating influences ranging from Slayer and Justice to progressive rock and industrial music.

The Australian dates follow the release of Leather Temple, the concluding chapter of a conceptual trilogy that began with Leather Teeth in 2018 and continued with Leather Terror in 2022. The albums tell an interconnected fictional story inspired by 1980s horror cinema and glam metal, combining narrative songwriting with cinematic electronic production.

Live performances have become central to Carpenter Brut’s reputation. Hueso has previously said his approach to concerts was influenced by Trent Reznor’s large scale Nine Inch Nails productions, leading him to develop an immersive stage presentation combining synchronised visuals, live instrumentation and electronic performance. On stage he is joined by guitarist Adrien Grousset and drummer Florent Marcadet, both members of French metal band Hacride.

Beyond his studio albums, Carpenter Brut has built a strong profile through soundtrack work. His compositions featured prominently in the cult video game Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, while he also contributed music to the acclaimed action game Furi. In 2020 he composed the score for the science fiction film Blood Machines, directed by Seth Ickerman, whose creative partnership with Hueso also produced several of Carpenter Brut’s best known music videos, including the award-winning “Turbo Killer”.

Throughout his career Hueso has deliberately maintained a relatively low public profile, preferring attention to remain on the music rather than his personal identity. He established his own No Quarter Productions label to retain creative independence following the release of his early EPs, which were later collected on the 2015 compilation album Trilogy. That release helped establish Carpenter Brut as one of the defining artists of the modern synthwave movement.

His catalogue has also extended beyond solo recordings through collaborations and remixes for artists including Ghost, Gunship, Ulver and League of Legends, while his music has appeared across films, games and documentaries exploring the growth of synthwave as an international genre.

Joining Carpenter Brut on all Australian headline dates will be fellow French electronic producer Sierra Veins. Known for combining dark electronic textures with cinematic production, Sierra Veins will open each of the east coast performances before Carpenter Brut takes the stage.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, January 27, Brisbane, The Princess Theatre (18+)

Thursday, January 28, Sydney, Liberty Hall (18+)

Friday, January 29, Melbourne, 170 Russell (18+)

Saturday, January 30, Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival (All Ages)

Ticket Details

Pre-sale: Thursday, July 23, 12.00pm local time (code: dalpre)

General sale: Friday, July 24, 12.00pm local time

Tickets: daltours.cc/CarpenterBrut

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