Cast For Paul Kelly ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed - Noise11.com

The cast for the movie based on Paul Kelly’s Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been announced.

The movie feature is based on the 1996 Paul Kelly song about an inmate writing a letter home to his family as they prepare for their first Christmas without him.

The movie will star Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Mystery Road: Origin) and Australian icon, Hugo Weaving (Love Me, The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix), with Brenton Thwaites (Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mr Inbetween, The Bikeriders), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve, Hunters, Lambs of God), and, making her English-language debut, celebrated French actress Agathe Rouselle (Titane) with more cast members to be announced. True to its rock n roll roots, the film will also feature cameo performances from Australian musicians, including powerhouse Adam Briggs and rising rap talent Dallas Woods.

How to Make Gravy was adapted for the screen by award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman, who will also direct. Waterman and Washington will produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer, Schuyler Weiss (Elvis). It is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for BINGE and financed with support by Screen Queensland. Fifth Season will distribute the film internationally. Executive producers are Michael Brooks for WBITVP and Susannah George with Alison Hurbert-Burns and Amanda Laing. Head of Scripted for the Foxtel Group is Lana Greenhalgh.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director BINGE and Commissioning & Content Foxtel Group said: “It’s a great privilege to bring Paul Kelly’s iconic song to the screen. I’ve listened to the song for decades, often on my own Christmas road trip, conjuring up the characters, wondering if Stella made her flight and if the brothers made it down from Queensland. Come 2024, at last we’ll know!”

“And with an all-star cast, and such talented creatives in Nick and Meg and our production partners at Warner Bros, we can’t wait to share it with Australia, in what we hope will become a beloved addition to Gravy Day, for many years to come.”

Michael Brooks, Managing Director and Head of Studios Australia and New Zealand, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “How to Make Gravy is the first local feature film for Warner Bros. International Production Australia, and it is a privilege to adapt Paul’s iconic song into a film we know will live in the hearts and homes of Aussie families for years to come. Alongside BINGE and our other investment partners, we are grateful to Screen Queensland for their ongoing commitment to support Australian stories and local talent.”

Waterman and Washington said: “It’s a dream to be working with such an incredible cast and crew on our debut feature film. It’s testament to Paul’s songwriting that the world and characters within the song are so vivid, and we are proud to have the honour of bringing it to life. It’s a uniquely Australian story, made for film lovers and music fans alike. We can’t wait to share our adaptation of How To Make Gravy with the world.” Added Weiss: “From song to script to screen, it has been thrilling to see Paul Kelly’s poetry come to vivid life in the hands of Nick, Meg and our wonderful cast and crew. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this highly imaginative take on an iconic Australian tale.”

Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said: “We are delighted that How to Make Gravy will be made on the Gold Coast with its world class crew and locations. Paul Kelly’s song is a true Australian classic and Screen Queensland is proud to support this creative feature film adaptation by Queenslanders Meg Washington and Nick Waterman.”

‘How To Make Gravy’ was commissioned by Foxtel and will screen on Binge.

