Cat Power Marks 20 Years Of The Greatest With Redux EP And World Tour - Noise11.com

Cat Power Marks 20 Years Of The Greatest With Redux EP And World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2025

Chan Marshall, known globally as Cat Power, will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of her landmark 2006 album The Greatest with a new EP, Redux, and a full-album world tour in 2026. The acclaimed American singer-songwriter will perform The Greatest in its entirety across North America and Europe, honouring an era that reshaped her artistry and cemented her place in modern indie and soul-infused rock history.

Redux will be released digitally and on 10-inch vinyl on 23 January 2026 via Domino. The EP features three tracks: a newly completed recording of James Brown’s Try Me, a powerful tribute performance of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, and a re-imagining of Marshall’s own Could We, arranged as it was performed on the original Greatest tour. This marks a full-circle moment for the project that saw Marshall transition from the raw confessional style of earlier releases such as Moon Pix into a polished, soulful direction grounded in Memphis soul tradition.

The new recordings reunite Marshall with the Dirty Delta Blues band, the all-star touring group that accompanied her on the original Greatest tour. The lineup includes Judah Bauer of The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion on guitar, Gregg Foreman on keyboards, Erik Paparozzi on bass, and Jim White of Dirty Three on drums. The band returns to expand on the spirit of the original era, having been present as Marshall transformed from cult indie favourite into an artist who confidently embraced classic American soul and orchestral warmth.

Recording took place at Church House Studios in Austin, Texas, with Grammy-winning engineer Stuart Sikes, who previously worked with Marshall on The Greatest as well as notable projects for Loretta Lynn and The White Stripes. The track Try Me was originally attempted during the 2005 sessions for The Greatest but remained unfinished until now. Meanwhile, the new version of Nothing Compares 2 U honours legendary Memphis guitarist Teenie Hodges, who contributed significantly to The Greatest and passed away in 2014. Hodges, famed for his work with Al Green and Hi Records, helped shape the gentle soul sound that defined Marshall’s album.

Cat Power has remained a consistent presence in modern music for nearly three decades, continuing to evolve artistically through releases like Sun (2012), Wanderer (2018), and the recent live reinterpretation Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert. At Noise11.com, we recently covered Marshall’s distinctive reinterpretation of Dylan’s historic performance, a testament to the way she reshapes iconic music while preserving its emotional core.

Now, with Redux and a tour that revisits one of her most significant works, Marshall brings her career back to a pivotal milestone. The Greatest originally resonated for its emotional depth and resilience, themes she will return to each night as she performs it on stage again in full. The project stands as a celebration not only of the album but also of the artistic community that helped bring it to life.

Redux EP Tracklisting
01 Try Me
02 Could We
03 Nothing Compares 2 U

Cat Power – The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour

February 2026
12 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
13 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
15 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
16 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
17 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles
18 – San Francisco, CA, Fox Theatre
20 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
21 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
22 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
23 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
26 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
27 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
28 – Detroit, MI, Saint Andrew’s Hall

March 2026
1 – Toronto, ON, History
3 – Kingston, NY, Ulster Performing Arts Center
4 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner
6 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
7 – New York, NY, Webster Hall
8 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
10 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
12 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
13 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
14 – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

October 2026
7 – Helsinki, Finland, House of Culture
9 – Stockholm, Sweden, Fållan
10 – Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene
11 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
12 – Hamburg, Germany, Docks
14 – Warsaw, Poland, Stodola
15 – Berlin, Germany, Huxleys Neue Welt
17 – Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall
19 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Konzerthaus
20 – Munich, Germany, Muffathalle
21 – Strasbourg, France, La Laiterie
23 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks
24 – Lyon, France, Le Radiant
25 – Toulouse, France, Le Bikini
26 – Rennes, France, Le MeM
28 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma
29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso
30 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Philharmonie Luxembourg
31 – Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

November 2026
2 – Bristol, UK, Bristol Beacon
3 – London, UK, Roundhouse
4 – Manchester, UK, Albert Hall
5 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland
7 – Dublin, Ireland, Vicar Street

