Cat Power To Replicate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert - Noise11.com

Cat Power To Replicate Bob Dylan’s 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” Concert

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2022

in News

Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power) has scheduled a tribute to Bob Dylan concert where she will perform his 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” bootleg concert setlist at The Royal Albert Hall.

Dylan’s “Royal Albert Hall” concert actually took play in Manchester on 17 May 1966. Dylan performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London days later but the widely distributed bootleg of the Manchester concert was incorrectly labelled as the Royal Albert Hall concert.

When the official recording was finally released in 1998 as part of Dylan’s official bootleg series, Dylan kept the joke going and called Vol 4 of his Bootleg series The ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Concert”.

Cat Power at the Royal Albert Hall 2022

Dylan performed two sets at the show, one acoustic, one electric.

Acoustic
She Belongs to Me
4th Time Around
Visions of Johanna
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
Desolation Row
Just Like a Woman
Mr. Tambourine Man

Electric
Tell Me, Momma
I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
Baby, Let Me Follow You Down
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
One Too Many Mornings
Ballad of a Thin Man
Like a Rolling Stone

In a social media post Cat Power said:

A very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov 5th, where i will sing Bob Dylan’s legendary 1966 Royal Albert Hall show in full.

Hey Bob, I sure have diggity dog dang, really really “missed ya, since I kissed ya” ha
I hope you can hop skip & a jump over this a ways, on the next #guyfawkesnight #bonfirenight day
In hopes you’re feelin super fine,
as this news could find it’s s’way…
you/we/I already well know, love is infinite, that will never change.
A missing dose of lasting light’s truest safe escape,
among this man made world they made,
historically insane.

More hopefully, a minuscule,
humorous,
#smile,
as if to say:
“what the fuck,
is she up to now…” or
“Now…,
wait,
what day is it today…..?”

– pray I shed some fairy grace,
to these growing babes,
who need to find you,
like a missing keyhole,
within this human race.
Your invisible mind,
a compass line,
like a candle mined,
without wind,
is where your songs have feat,
and where you will never end.

Always,
waiting for you, above this ground, that sky.
I’ll be here,
in little boat,
under fool’s full moon
tonite,
below wild & bleating mountain goats,
that do their dreaming under pale beauty of Moorish olive trees,
among that cool dark swirling,
longest living tale,
of ever slowing sea,
I will sing out,
in my good ‘ol solo style,
with my trusted #guitelele
,my first rehearse,
for a song,
a #psalm you used to sing.
Faithfully & striving,
on what is called #sabbatical
Im retired for a day, because to pull my teeth,
I had to take the time to write,
in case this finds your weigh
Xxxchan

Cat Power will perform The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 5 November 1966.

Cat Power perform Dylan’s ‘Stuck Inside of Mobile With Those Memphis Blues Again’ for the Dylan movie ‘I’m Not There’.

