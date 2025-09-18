Chrissie Hynde and k.d. lang Release ‘Me & Mrs Jones' Video From Duets Special - Noise11.com

Chrissie Hynde has unveiled the brand-new video for her duet with k.d. lang on the soul classic Me & Mrs Jones.

The clip gives fans a first look at one of the standout tracks from Hynde’s upcoming record Chrissie Hynde & Pals – Duets Special, due 17 October 2025.

Duets Special features 13 extraordinary collaborations with an eclectic mix of guests, including Rufus Wainwright, Debbie Harry, Brandon Flowers, Lucinda Williams, Cat Power and Shirley Manson. Each track strips back the arrangement, letting Hynde’s unmistakable voice shine alongside her chosen partners.

The Pretenders frontwoman has never shied away from collaboration. Her history with duets stretches back to her chart-topping I Got You Babe with UB40 in 1985, through to work with Ray Davies, Frank Sinatra, Cher and Neneh Cherry. With Duets Special, she has gathered those threads into her most complete project of its kind.

Chrissie Hynde & Pals – Duets Special arrives 17 October 2025 via Parlophone and Rhino.

And here’s the full tracklisting, with original artists:

1. “Me & Mrs Jones” (feat. k.d. lang) – originally by Billy Paul.

2. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (feat. Mark Lanegan) originally by Elvis Presley but previously recorded by Chrissie with UB40.

3. “Sway” (feat. Lucinda Williams) originally by Dean Martin

4. “Dolphins” (feat. Dave Gahan) originally by Fred Neil

5. “First Of The Gang To Die” (feat. Cat Power) originally by Morrissey

6. “Always On My Mind” (feat. Rufus Wainwright) – popularized by Willie Nelson

7. “Every Little Bit Hurts” (feat. Carleen Anderson) originally Brenda Holloway

8. “I’m Not In Love” (feat. Brandon Flowers) originally by 10cc

9. “It’s Only Love” (feat. Julian Lennon) originally by The Beatles

10. “Try To Sleep” (feat. Debbie Harry) originally by The Pretenders

11. “County Line” (feat. Alan Sparhawk) originally by Low

12. “Love Letters” (feat. Shirley Manson) originally by Ketty Lester

13. “(You’re My) Soul And Inspiration” (feat. Dan Auerbach) originally by The Righteous Brothers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)