America’s Gerry Beckley Joins The Killers On Stage In Sydney - Noise11.com

The Killers have played the last date in their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ world tour. It may have been their 86th show. That’s what Brandon Flowers thinks. Then again it may have been their 88th show. That’s what Ronnie Vannucci Jr says.

The Killers had a special guest at the Sydney show. Gerry Beckley of America joined them for his America classic ‘Sister Golden Hair’.

The guys absolutely NAILED the “Sister Golden Hair” cover tonight at @thekillers Sydney gig – what a way to end the Imploding the Mirage tour. They always were and always will be my favourite live band. Brandon is 👑 cc @tkillersmusic @thekillers_aus pic.twitter.com/QTgkgXhxIK — Jono (@Jono5785) December 19, 2022

‘Sister Golden Hair’ was the hit song from America’s fifth album ‘Hearts’ in 1975. Beckley wrote the song. It was their second single to reach number one in America.

The Killers performed in Melbourne on 13 December.

The Killers setlist, Sydney, 19 December, 2022

My Own Soul’s Warning (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Enterlude (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

When You Were Young (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Smile Like You Mean It (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Shot at the Night (from Direct Hits, 2013)

Running Towards a Place (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Human (from Day & Age, 2008)

Somebody Told Me (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Fire in Bone (from Pressure Machine, 2021)

Pressure Machine (from Pressure Machine, 2021)

For Reason Unknown (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

A Dustland Fairytale (from Day & Age, 2008)

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ewan MacColl cover)

Sister Golden Hair (America cover (with Gerry Beckley)

Runaways (from Battle Born, 2012)

Read My Mind (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

Dying Breed (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Caution (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

All These Things That I’ve Done (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Encore:

Spaceman (from Day & Age, 2008)

Mr. Brightside (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

