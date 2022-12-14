The Killers Take Live Performance To Star Trek Proportions #REVIEW - Noise11.com

The Killers have had an enormous leap in live performance in recent years with them now, dare I say, reaching that level of live greatness U2 entered around ‘Rattle and Hum’.

The credit for that driving force goes to drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr who steers this band like Spock on Star Trek. Sure, Captain Kirk gets the accolades as the frontman of the Enterprise and like in Star Trek, Vannucci’s Spock is every much as important as Brandon Flowers’ Kirk.

The Killers is a “sum of the parts” band. In showcasing the importance of Vannucci it would be remiss to ignore Dave Keuning on guitar, who despite a short absence from 2017 to 2020 creates a unique guitar force to the sound of this band. Likewise with bass player Mark Stoermer supplying the other half of the rhythm section with Vannucci, we do still have all four origins of this band working as one. And that’s why it works so well.

The greatness from the Killers’ song come from all those obvious elements forgotten in pop today. A great melody with a hook, a key change and an instrument middle section allows every song to take the audience on an exciting journey to an exotic destination. The reason The Killers songs work is the exact same reason why pop hits today don’t. Because The Killers maintain the diversity of the song while pop today is an extended 30 second jingle. The Killers are an actual rock band who I could imagine 20 years from now being what U2 were at their peak and potentially one of the great stadium acts of the 2040s. (In 2043 Brandon Flowers will be as old as Bono is today).

It is no wonder The Killers transcend generations of both fans and contemporaries. Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Lindsay Buckingham can easily collaborate with this band because they are all cut from the same cloth. The Killers have never been shy of acknowledging their influences or their heroes just as their heroes happily talk about those who inspired them.

And all that goes into the pot to brew up a great show. The Killers are not a great band by accident. They studied the best and have never tried to reinvent the wheel, just improve it.

The Rod Laver Arena show setlist in Melbourne summarised the best of the best of The Killers, spanning the 18 years from 2004’s ‘Hot Fuss’ to 2022’s new song ‘Boy’. The songs are anthemic which for 12,000 plus fans is all that is needed for unity. While the audience demographic was top heavy in early 40s, there was spattering of youth brought along by 30something parents who had been into this band for more than half their life. There was also a good chunk of 50+, an audience who appreciates real music and finds it in a band like The Killers.

The Killers setlist, Melbourne, 13 December 2022

My Own Soul’s Warning (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Enterlude (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

When You Were Young (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Smile Like You Mean It (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Shot at the Night (from Direct Hits, 2013)

Running Towards a Place (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Human (from Day & Age, 2008)

Spaceman (from Day & Age, 2008)

Somebody Told Me (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Cody (from Pressure Machine, 2021)

Boy (single, 2022)

A Dustland Fairytale (from Day & Age, 2008)

Runaways (from Battle Born, 2012)

Read My Mind (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

Dying Breed (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

Caution (from Imploding the Mirage, 2020)

All These Things That I’ve Done (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

Encore:

The Man (from Wonderful, Wonderful, 2017)

Bling (Confession of a King) (from Sam’s Town, 2006)

Mr. Brightside (from Hot Fuss, 2004)

The Killers remaining dates

https://www.frontiertouring.com/thekillers

14 December, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (Second Show)

17 December, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate (A Day On The Green)

19 December, Sydney, Qudos Arena

19 December, Sydney, Liberty Hall Moore Park (right after the Qudos show)

