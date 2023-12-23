 Brandon Flowers Is Working On Solo Album Three - Noise11.com
Brandon Flowers, music news

Brandon Flowers

Brandon Flowers Is Working On Solo Album Three

by Music-News.com on December 23, 2023

in News

Brandon Flowers has secretly been working on his third solo album.

Flowers, who released his ‘Flamingo’ and ‘The Desired Effect’ albums in 2010 and 2015, said while discussing the future of his band he was close to finishing his latest effort.

He told NME: “I’m making a solo record right now! I almost had it wrapped up. “The goal has always been to get all four original members to take ownership and be proud of what we’re doing, but it’s so difficult with all four of us living in different cities.

“It’s not impossible. It’s weird to be talking to you about it, but I’d definitely like to do that.”

Brandon added about the style of his upcoming album: “It’s different. I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records, but obviously there’s so much more living that I’ve done in the seven years since my last effort.

“I’ve got a lot more insight and things that I’ve absorbed. I’m really loving how it’s turning out.”

The Killers – consisting of Brandon, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr and their sometime bandmates Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning – spoke about his new solo record as news broke that the Las Vegas indie veterans’ new ‘best of’ collection ‘Rebel Diamonds‘ had reached No1 in the UK charts.

It marked the The Killers eighth chart-topping LP, which Brandon hailed as “pretty amazing”.

He added: “It’s hard to fathom. I’ve been caught up in this whirlwind for 20 years; in this cycle of touring, writing, touring and writing.

“The most time we had to reflect was during Covid, and it was quite an awakening process to get time to look through all that we’d done. I’m really proud of the band and the work.”

music-news.com

