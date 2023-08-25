Brandon Flowers "In A Crisis" With The Killers - Noise11.com

Brandon Flowers is “in a crisis” over his music identity.

Flowers has fronted rock band The Killers for more than 20 years and while he is aware that their older songs like ‘Human’ are the reason they are still selling out arenas, admitted to being more “fulfilled” by writing tracks for their 2021 album ‘Pressure Machine’, which is based on his childhood.

He told The Sunday Times: “This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like ‘Pressure Machine’. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of ‘Hot Fuss’ as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

Flowers went on to add that he still feels a “great deal of inadequacy” and is unsure how to move past that as he explained the “conflict” of wanting to “evolve” from his early success even though there will always be those who associate him with the classic tracks of The Killers.

He added: “I still have a great deal of inadequacy and don’t know how to overcome it. I’m a different person now, it’ll be difficult to go back. It is a conflict. It is just, well, at what point do I make that change? Who in the band wants to do that too? No matter what, there will always be people who look at me and just think of ‘Somebody Told Me’. And I get that. But I’m interested in evolving.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

