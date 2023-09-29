 The Killers ‘Mr Brightside’ Turns 20 - Noise11.com
The Killers Mr Brightside

The Killers ‘Mr Brightside’ Turns 20

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

in News

The Killers debut single ‘Mr Brightside’ clocked up its 20th anniversary this week. ‘Mr Brightside’ was featured on The Killers’ first album ‘Hot Fuss’ which followed 7 June, 2004.

Brandon Flowers said that the song was one of the first he ever wrote. The Killers performed the song at their first ever show in Las Vegas on 1 February 2002. It was also the first song of three Killers songs on that short set ay the Café Espresso Roma in Las Vegas. The band opened with ‘Mr Brightside’, then the Travis cover ‘Side’ and finally ‘Under The Gun’, which was eventually released in the rarities album ‘Sawdust’ in 2007.

‘Mr Brightside’ reached no 10 in the USA and UK and no 23 in Australia. ‘Hot Fuss’ reached no 1 in Australia and the UK and no 7 in the USA.

Noise11.com

