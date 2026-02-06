Charlotte Day Wilson Releases New Project Patchwork - Noise11.com

The Canadian singer-songwriter embraces imperfection and instinct on her latest emotionally charged release

by Paul Cashmere

Toronto’s Charlotte Day Wilson has returned with her most introspective and sonically expansive project to date, releasing Patchwork today via Stone Woman Music and XL Recordings. A Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Wilson has carved a reputation for blending contemporary R&B, jazz-inflected melodies, and deeply expressive vocals, and Patchwork marks a new chapter in her evolving artistry.

The project began as a series of demos during a period of self-reflection, but rather than smoothing them into polished tracks, Wilson allowed their rawness to remain, creating a record that values vulnerability and authenticity over perfection. “Patchwork is my little mosaic of imperfection,” Wilson explains. “I realised how much more beautiful my life and my music were when I let go of expectations and unrealistic standards and just followed my instincts. Said fuck u to pressure and went back to my original process of creating – making songs in my room without knowing what for. I don’t know what else to say other than this music feels deeply true to my soul. I’m aligned with myself, and what a feat that is.”

Kicking off 2026 with the single “Lean,” featuring fellow Torontonian Saya Gray, Wilson explores a more intimate, nuanced sound. The track builds on the foundations of her 2025 releases “High Road” and “Selfish,” both co-written and co-produced with Gray, Ace G, and Braden Sauder. Piano motifs, layered harmonies, and haunting lyricism frame Wilson’s commanding yet tender voice, while the most recent single, “If Only,” delves into fleeting moments of longing and emotional vulnerability. Together, these songs foreshadow the unflinching honesty and emotional depth of Patchwork.

The release follows a period of artistic recognition for Wilson. In 2025, she received the Innovator Award at Billboard Canada’s Women in Music event, the first time the accolade was presented in the country. The award recognised her dual role as a vocalist and producer, and her broader impact on contemporary music. Since breaking through with the 2016 EP CDW, Wilson has steadily developed a unique catalogue, including the 2018 EP Stone Woman, the debut album Alpha in 2021, and her 2024 follow-up Cyan Blue. Along the way, she has earned Polaris Music Prize recognition, multiple Juno Award nominations, and the 2018 Prism Prize for the video “Work.” Her influence extends to other artists as well, with Drake, John Mayer, and James Blake sampling her work, and collaborations with Kaytranada, BADBADNOTGOOD, Syd, Ouri, and a recent arena tour with Giveon.

Born in Toronto in 1993, Wilson’s early life combined classical piano training with a self-taught approach to production via GarageBand. She briefly studied music at university in Halifax before leaving to pursue her career, later interning at Arts & Crafts Productions in Toronto, where she began collaborating with Daniel Caesar, River Tiber, and BadBadNotGood. Her early singles and EPs, including Palimpsest (2012), standalone releases “Avondale,” “Stephen,” and “Montreal,” and the funk band The Wayo, laid the groundwork for her signature fusion of jazz, R&B, and introspective lyricism.

Wilson’s debut album Alpha (2021) was both written and produced by the artist, with contributions from Jack Rochon, Daniel Caesar, BadBadNotGood, Mustafa, and Merna Bishouty. The album earned critical acclaim and Juno Award nominations for Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. Her second album, Cyan Blue (2024), solidified her position on the global stage, with its lush textures and explorations of relationship dynamics earning a nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

With Patchwork, Wilson embraces a nonlinear, mosaic approach to her music, stitching together moments of honesty, restraint, and instinct. The seven-track collection reflects her refusal to be bound by expectation, instead prioritising a sense of alignment with herself and her artistry.

Patchwork Tracklisting

High Road

Patchwork

If Only

Selfish

Lean

Quiet

Time (Outro)

Patchwork is available now via Stone Woman Music / XL Recordings.

