Check Out The Bizarre ‘Apartment For Two’ Video By The Hard-Ons - Noise11.com

Check Out The Bizarre ‘Apartment For Two’ Video By The Hard-Ons

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2023

in News

The Hard-Ons have a creepy new video for ‘Apartment For Two’ you cannot take your eyes off.

The video was made by filmmaker Jonathan Sequeira of Living Eye Productions and features the Hard-Ons lovable faces superimposed over those of fictional teenage group Mulligan Stew, who starred in a 1972 US Department of Agriculture educational TV series – now in the public domain.

‘Apartment For Two’ is from the upcoming album for The Hard-Ons ‘Ripper ‘23’, the 14th album for the band. The song was written by Tim Rogers and Blackie.

HARD-ONS RIPPER ’23 TOUR
22/6 – Ballarat, Volta
23/6 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
24/6 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom
25/6 – Castlemaine, The Bridge Hotel (matinee)
30/6 – Wollongong, La La La’s
1/7 – Sydney, Crowbar
6/7 – Maroochydore, Sol Bar
7/7 – Brisbane, Brightside
8/7 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive

