Check Out The Bizarre ‘Apartment For Two’ Video By The Hard-Ons - Noise11.com

The Hard-Ons have a creepy new video for ‘Apartment For Two’ you cannot take your eyes off.

The video was made by filmmaker Jonathan Sequeira of Living Eye Productions and features the Hard-Ons lovable faces superimposed over those of fictional teenage group Mulligan Stew, who starred in a 1972 US Department of Agriculture educational TV series – now in the public domain.

‘Apartment For Two’ is from the upcoming album for The Hard-Ons ‘Ripper ‘23’, the 14th album for the band. The song was written by Tim Rogers and Blackie.

HARD-ONS RIPPER ’23 TOUR

22/6 – Ballarat, Volta

23/6 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

24/6 – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom

25/6 – Castlemaine, The Bridge Hotel (matinee)

30/6 – Wollongong, La La La’s

1/7 – Sydney, Crowbar

6/7 – Maroochydore, Sol Bar

7/7 – Brisbane, Brightside

8/7 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive

