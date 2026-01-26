Chet Faker Shares New Single Over You Ahead Of Album A Love For Strangers - Noise11.com

The Australian billion-streaming artist deepens the emotional arc of his upcoming album with a reflective new release and confirms a major North American tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Chet Faker has unveiled his latest single Over You, continuing the gradual reveal of his forthcoming album A Love For Strangers, due for digital release on February 13 and arriving physically on April 24 via BMG. The new track arrives as another carefully placed chapter in the album’s unfolding narrative, one that reflects on impermanence, memory and the quiet moments when a relationship reaches its natural conclusion.

Over You explores the emotional residue left behind when two people drift apart. Built around a restrained electronic pulse and a bittersweet breakbeat, the song places Nick Murphy’s understated vocal at the centre of the frame. His delivery lingers on the feeling of time slipping away too quickly, capturing the sensation of being caught between nostalgia and acceptance. The track reflects on repeated beginnings and endings, shaped by the awareness that some connections are meaningful precisely because they are temporary.

The song follows Can You Swim?, a sombre and introspective release that offered a vulnerable meditation on love and emotional endurance. Together, the two tracks reveal different shades of A Love For Strangers, an album that finds Murphy reconnecting with the sense of curiosity and exploration that first defined the Chet Faker project. Each release has expanded the emotional and sonic world of the record, adding new depth without repetition.

A Love For Strangers marks the follow-up to 2021’s Hotel Surrender, and its creation was informed by a period of personal recalibration. The ten-year anniversary of Murphy’s debut album Built On Glass proved to be a pivotal moment, prompting reflection on the journey that began with his early experiments in electronic soul and minimalist songwriting. That 2014 release became a defining statement, debuting at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and producing enduring tracks such as Talk Is Cheap and Gold, which introduced Chet Faker to a global audience.

Since those early successes, Murphy’s career has been characterised by movement rather than stasis. Alongside releases under the Chet Faker name, he has explored more experimental territory under his own name, including the instrumental work Music For Silence, and collaborative projects with artists such as Flume and Marcus Marr. That willingness to step outside expectation has remained a constant thread, and A Love For Strangers reflects a renewed focus on emotional clarity while retaining a spirit of experimentation.

Earlier singles from the album have traced this balance. This Time For Real examined the weight of expectation that accompanies artistic success, while Inefficient Love offered an intimate declaration centred on the desire for unconditional connection. The album’s lead track Far Side Of The Moon set the tone with a reflective and melodic approach that has since been expanded upon with each new release. Over You adds an electronic lift to the sequence, reinforcing the sense that the album is designed as a cohesive emotional journey rather than a collection of standalone songs.

Beyond the studio, Chet Faker is preparing to take A Love For Strangers on the road. A month-long North American headline tour will commence on April 30 in Los Angeles and conclude on May 30 in New York City. The run follows the announcement of Australian headline shows in Brisbane and Sydney in March 2026, placing the upcoming tour within a broader period of international activity.

More than a decade after his emergence, Chet Faker remains one of Australia’s most internationally recognised contemporary artists. With over a billion global streams and multiple ARIA Awards to his name, Murphy continues to evolve without abandoning the emotional honesty that first resonated with listeners. Over You reinforces that trajectory, offering a reflective moment that acknowledges both loss and growth as A Love For Strangers edges closer to release.

A Love For Strangers Tracklisting

01 – Over You

02 – 1000 Ways

03 – Far Side Of The Moon

04 – This Time For Real

05 – Can You Swim?

06 – Remember Me

07 – Inefficient Love

08 – Angels Dolphins 1:11

09 – The Thing About Nothing (Feat. aLex Vs aLex)

10 – Oh No Oh No

11 – A Level Of Light

12 – Just My Hallelujah

Chet Faker North American Tour Dates

April 30, Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

May 1, San Diego, CA, Music Box

May 3, Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

May 4, Ventura, CA, Ventura Music Hall

May 5, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield Theatre

May 7, Seattle, WA, The Showbox

May 8, Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

May 9, Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

May 11, Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall

May 13, Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

May 15, Austin, TX, Emo’s

May 16, Dallas, TX, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 18, Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade (Heaven)

May 19, Nashville, TN, Cannery Hall

May 20, Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

May 22, Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 24, Montreal, QC, MTELUS

May 26, Boston, MA, Big Night Live

May 27, Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

May 29, Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

May 30, New York, NY, The Rooftop At Pier 17

