 “Childless Cat Lady” Taylor Swift Publicly Endorses Kamala Harris For President - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

“Childless Cat Lady” Taylor Swift Publicly Endorses Kamala Harris For President

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2024

in News

Superstar Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the USA.

Swift made her endorsement public on her socials signing off the statement with ‘Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady’.

Swift addressed trump’s spreading of the lie she had endorsed him citing the AI generated bullshit spread by trump.

Swift said, “I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

Here is her full statement:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift
Childless Cat Lady

