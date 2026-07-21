Chiodos Return With First New Music In More Than A Decade, Sign To SharpTone Records - Noise11 Music News

American post-hardcore band Chiodos have released their first new original song in more than 10 years, unveiling “TAPDAT” alongside the announcement of a new recording deal with SharpTone Records as the Craig Owens led group begins its latest chapter.

by Paul Cashmere

Chiodos have marked their return with the release of “TAPDAT”, the band’s first new original recording in over a decade, while confirming they have signed with SharpTone Records. The single follows a resurgence that began with the band’s reunion performances in 2024 and signals the first new studio material since the release of 2014’s Devil.

The announcement represents another milestone in Chiodos’ revival after the Michigan band reunited under vocalist Craig Owens for a series of high-profile performances celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, All’s Well That Ends Well. Since then, the group has completed a sold out North American anniversary tour, returned to major festivals and revisited its early catalogue with a newly recorded anniversary edition of the 2005 album.

Produced by Keith Sorrells, whose recent credits include work with Demi Lovato and Jutes, “TAPDAT” pairs the band’s established post-hardcore sound with a broader production approach. The track shifts between aggressive guitar passages, melodic choruses and cinematic arrangements while retaining Owens’ distinctive vocal style.

Owens said the song represents the foundation for what comes next.

“There is still so much work to be done to build out the world of Chiodos. TAPDAT is the first step in that direction,” he said.

“Its return to our ethos is what drew me back to creating with this band, and you can feel it throughout every minute of the song. An unapologetic, experimental ride that pulls you in every step of the way.”

He added that the current line-up has renewed his enthusiasm for the project.

“As for the future of Chiodos, I’m surrounded by incredible talent. We are stronger, more focused than ever and eager to continue the story I’ve been waiting 12 years to tell.”

The single is accompanied by an official music video and is the first indication of the band’s creative direction under its new label partnership.

Formed in Davison, Michigan in 2001, Chiodos emerged during the rapid expansion of the American post-hardcore scene. Originally known as The Chiodos Bros, the band took its name from filmmakers Stephen, Charles and Edward Chiodo, creators of the cult horror comedy Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

The group’s debut album, All’s Well That Ends Well, established Chiodos as one of the genre’s defining acts. Its follow-up, 2007’s Bone Palace Ballet, expanded the band’s audience considerably, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 while reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock and Independent Albums charts.

The band’s history has also been marked by significant personnel changes. Owens departed in 2009 and was replaced by Brandon Bolmer for 2010’s Illuminaudio, before returning in 2012 for the recording of Devil, released in 2014. Chiodos entered an extended hiatus after Owens announced in 2016 that the band had effectively come to an end as members were no longer able to commit to the project full time.

Interest in the band was revived when Chiodos were invited to perform at the 2024 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Owens assembled a new touring line-up, with the reunion leading to additional appearances at Warped Tour, Louder Than Life and other major events. The anniversary tour for All’s Well That Ends Well attracted strong demand across North America and introduced the band’s catalogue to a younger audience alongside longtime fans.

Earlier this year, the band’s breakthrough song “Baby, You Wouldn’t Last A Minute On The Creek” received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, recognising continued sales and streaming growth nearly two decades after its original release.

The combination of renewed touring activity, catalogue success and new material positions Chiodos for their first sustained recording campaign in more than a decade. Rather than presenting the reunion solely as a retrospective celebration, the release of “TAPDAT” suggests the project is moving beyond its anniversary cycle toward a new phase of recording and touring.

Chiodos will continue that momentum with a North American headline tour supported by Second Harbour, Sace6 and 156/Silence. The shows will combine material spanning the band’s catalogue with the first live performances of “TAPDAT”, offering audiences an early look at the next stage of the group’s evolution.

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