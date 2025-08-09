Colin Hay Revisits His Past and Brings It Home with Man @ Work Vol. 2 and Australian Tour - Noise11.com

In this sit-down with Noise11.com (July 2025), Colin Hay reflects on his longstanding connection with Australia. He shares that after wrapping up a tour with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, he’s gearing up for performances back home in Australia this December—including shows at the Melbourne Recital Centre (December 3–4) and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (December 11).

He also mentioned that he’s preparing a second volume of his solo series Man @ Work—re-recorded renditions of his work past and present—which is slated for release in 2025.

Watch the Colin Hay 2025 Noise11.com interview here:

So next for Colin Hay’s immediate future is”

– Returning to Australia for live shows in December 2025, including in Melbourne and Sydney.

– The 2025 release Man @ Work Volume 2, continuing his revisited solo catalogue.

Colin’s details his upcoming Australian performances:

• December 3–4: Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

• December 11: Enmore Theatre, Newtown, NSW

Colin Hay 2025 dates and tickets are here

Colin Hay’s eighth studio album, released in July 2003 by Compass Records, is a retrospective that features reimagined acoustic renditions of both Men at Work classics and his solo works.

Tracklist:

1. Beautiful World (alternate mix)

2. Down Under (acoustic version)

3. Overkill (acoustic version)

4. Storm in My Heart

5. Looking for Jack

6. Don’t Be Afraid

7. It’s a Mistake

8. Waiting for My Real Life to Begin

9. To Have and To Hold

10. Who Can It Be Now? (acoustic version)

11. Be Good Johnny

12. Love is Innocent

13. Down Under (new version)

Notably, it became an indie favourite—introducing Beautiful World, which ended up featured in Scrubs, and selling over 100,000 copies.

Man @ Work Volume 2 (2025)

This is the sequel to the 2003 album, released on July 18, 2025, also via Compass. It includes newly re-recorded and reimagined versions of songs from Men at Work, Colin’s solo catalog, and even a brand-new.

Tracklist:

1. Into My Life (originally from Wayfaring Sons)

2. Blue for You (Men at Work – Cargo)

3. Come Tumblin’ Down (from Fierce Mercy)

4. Oh California (from American Sunshine)

5. Frozen Fields of Snow (from Fierce Mercy)

6. We the People (new song, featuring Derrick “Solpowa” Rice)

7. Catch a Star (Men at Work – Business As Usual)

8. No Sign of Yesterday (Men at Work – Cargo)

9. Here in My Hometown (from Are You Lookin’ at Me?)

10. Next Year People (from Next Year People)

Highlights from the series include:

– A reggae-tinged revisit of Blue for You and Catch a Star.

– A poignant, string-quartet backed version of Next Year People.

